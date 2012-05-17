USA Truck Contracts All Trucking Jobs

Pelham, AL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/17/2012 --All Trucking Jobs (ATJ) is pleased to announce that USA Truck has contracted ATJ for employment services and specifically to generate and deliver truck driver job applications.



All Trucking Jobs helps truckers find driving jobs with carriers hiring nationwide. They list trucking employment opportunities with carriers that are hiring now and help drivers find truck jobs across the country by using advanced technologies to match drivers and carriers.



USA Truck is a medium haul, common & contract carrier specializing in truckload quantities of general commodities. They operate in all 48 states, and in the Canadian provinces of Ontario and Quebec. Headquartered in Van Buren, Arkansas, USA Truck operates a fleet of more than 2,300 tractors and 7,200 trailers.



