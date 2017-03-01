USACITO Announces Guaranteed Entry in the American Green Card Lottery Program

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/01/2017 --USACITO has announced a new way for clients to have entry in the American Green Card Lottery Program. Many individuals from around the world are longing to live the American Dream. In fact, nearly 12 million people apply for the Green Card Lottery program each year.



The Green Card Lottery, officially called the Diversity Immigrant Visa program, makes available 55,000 permanent resident visas annually to people from different countries worldwide. The Green Card Lottery Program is a Congress constituent effort to reform the immigration system through the Immigration Act of 1990. The main purpose was to "further enhance and promote diversity". The DV Lottery program was designed to rise immigrant diversity by permitting those who are less represented, in the employment and family categories, the chance to apply.



The American Green Card Lottery program is exclusive and substantial as it demonstrates both the U.S. assurance to diversity and acknowledgment of the contributions done by individuals from wide-ranging regions and traditions.



There is no fee to participate in the American Green Card Lottery, however, millions of entries get disqualified annually. If you are interested in an actual opportunity of winning, one must match the eligibility requirements for the program and make certain every piece of information in your application is correct, complete and complies with the strict rules and regulations.



Due to lack of understanding of what the U.S. State Department entails and given the complication of the process through the electronic entry, USACITO Green Card Organization simplifies and ensures that applicants scale through the application stage without any hurdle. Since millions of applications were submitted wrongly in the past years, there seems to be a clear and vibrant need for such type of service.



Ben Fox, Head of CSR department, points out "Every year we witness endless errors and omissions in the applicant's photo formats and information, errors that would have disqualified them if they were to submit their application without our assistance. We are not only helping such individuals to achieve their dreams but also helping to achieve one of the main goals of the American Green Card Lottery Program - creating diversity."



USACITO Green Card Organization provides value added year-round assistance to clients worldwide to prepare and successfully submit their application to the American Green Card Lottery Program. USACITO has a team of immigration experts that walk the applicant through the entire submission process, thereby avoiding costly errors and delays.



