Apopka, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/04/2016 --USACommercialInsurance.com is proud to announce that it has now expanded to offer affordable business insurance in Mississippi in addition to its previously announced locations. Mississippi is now the sixth state that USACommercialInsurance.com serves, as they seek to continue helping more small business owners with the affordable and reliable insurance and bonding they need to succeed.



The company began over a decade ago in Florida. In the past year though, they have begun to rapidly expand, particularly across nearby states across the southeastern portion of the country. Mississippi is the newest addition, after having already expanded to offer Georgia commercial insurance services, along with Louisiana, Alabama and Tennessee.



One focus in every state the company serves is on used car dealer bonds, now including Mississippi car dealer bonds. A used motor vehicle dealer bond is utilized to ensure properly licensing for a car dealership in a given state, and the requirements are different for each state.



In Mississippi, the minimum dealer bond requirement is for $25,000. Dealer bonds will then be valid for a one year period and must be renewed annually. When dealerships expand to multiple locations, one single $100,000 bond is available as an alternative as opposed to $25,000 bonds per each location.



Another area of focus is with Mississippi garage liability insurance. Garage keepers policies cover generally any business which either stores, moves or works on a customer vehicle. This includes everything from body shops and auto garages, to car washes and valet parking services, along with oil lube facilities, tire shops, dealerships, and more.



USACommercialInsurance.com offers hassle-free, zero obligation quotes on all of their bonding and insurance. They also emphasize quality, attentive customer service, and strive to provide tailor-made solutions which carefully match the particular needs of every client they work with. By working with dozens of providers, they're also able to offer the most affordable rates.



