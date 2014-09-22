USB Multitool Offers Charging, Expandable Memory Features and Flashdrive Viewing on Mobile Devices

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/22/2014 --In a world where convenience is key, a new technological leap has been launched on Indiegogo to simplify working on the go. The new leap is named /Binary - the world’s first USB multitool. The tiny multi-tasker is designed with twofold benefits, hence the name. It’s a mobile charger and a flashdrive with the capacity for expandable memory. Memory that holds information that can now be viewed on any mobile device.



End users need only have the /Binary and a microSD card to transfer information to and from a smartphone, tablet or laptop. /Binary adds convenience to the lives of myriad industry pros. For example, photographers can insert their photo-laden microSD card into /Binary and then read and share the photos on their mobile device. No need for a computer or extra wires here.



Created by a group of students lead by co-founders K Sudesh Durai and Dharumaraj the USB multitool is a game changer. Durai said of the crowdfunding campaign launch, “/Binary simplifies life. No more tangled wires, forgotten chargers, time-consuming Internet uploads or expensive data charges to store information. With crowdfunding support we can bring a new level of convenience to entrepreneurs and students alike.”



Supported by iOS and Android, consumers can store and view more multi-media than ever before and have a small, flexible charging cable always within reach. A small product overall, /Binary is designed to work in tandem with smartphone and tablet cases and not be uncomfortable to hold when in use.



Indiegogo crowdfunding perks include both Android and iOS supported

/Binary multitools. /Binary is due for shipment to supporters by the New Year holiday.



