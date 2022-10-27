USC Student Partners with Local Community to Launch His Brand, Performance Gum

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/27/2022 --In early October, Connor Byers, a student at The University of Southern California, launched his company Performance Gum, a caffeinated energy gum targeted at athletes for peak performance. Byers hopes to provide a way for athletes of all levels (and non-athletes too) to bring energy on the go, for whatever the situation calls for. The brand has taken off after Byers ran a fully-funded Kickstarter campaign this past summer.



"It's amazing to see all the uses people have found for it," Byers said. "I've heard from people who use it as an instant boost to stay alert while driving, something to fit in their pocket while going out for the night, or to achieve their best performance while working out."



The company states that the gum's main advantages over coffee are its convenience and speed of delivery. While a cup of coffee can take up to 20 minutes to deliver caffeine, Performance Gum's caffeine is received almost immediately through sensors under the tongue. A pack can also easily fit in your pocket to bring in almost any situation, whether that's a bike race or a night out on the town. It's been used by athletes at all levels, across the major sports leagues of America.



Byers has big plans for the brand, with partnerships with USC organizations and NIL deals with many student-athletes. "I want to bring in the community with this product," he said. "There are so many talented individuals at USC, I think it's the perfect place to launch a product like this."



You can currently find Performance Gum on Amazon, or in select retail locations across Southern California.