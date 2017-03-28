USCorp Gold Silver Bearing Ore Assay Under Way

Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/28/2017 --USCorp (OTCMKTS:USCS) President and CEO Michael Love has secured a letter of intent allowing USCORP mining rights for a gold producing claim near the famous Vulture Mine in Wickenburg, AZ.



Just this past week more ore was taken from the mine for assay. The video can be seen on our website www.USCORPinc.com. Preliminary results will be known soon but total volume will be determined after test holes are drilled. Mr. Love has located other gold bearing opportunities and is securing those rights as well.



We have extensive access to gold bearing claims and patents in California Picacho and Arizona Twin Peaks and Vulture Mine areas. We are ready to talk with you individually to explain fully our assets.



About USCorp

USCorp is an exploration stage company with gold and silver projects in Arizona and California. Information about USCorp can be found at the company's website: http://USCORPinc.com.



