USCorp to Continue Mining and Exploration

Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/04/2017 --USCorp (OTC Pink: USCS) announced today that the company will remain an exploration stage company and abandon efforts to diversify into other arenas.



Under the direction of Chairman Dr. James Jensen, the company is expecting to bring in new management, only the best people in the industry, to be a part of USCorp's bright future finding gold and other precious metal producing mining projects.



"The company is now poised and expects to stabilize within the next 90 days," added Director/Interim Secretary-Treasurer Patrick Lawler. "Our goal is to get at least three properties up and running by this time next year."



About USCorp

USCorp is an exploration stage company with gold and silver projects in Arizona and California. Information about USCorp can be found at the company's website: http://USCORPinc.com



SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT UNDER THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995:



The statements contained in this release which are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in or implied by forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include the Company's entry into new commercial businesses, the risk of obtaining financing, recruiting and retaining qualified personnel, and other risks described in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company disclaims any obligation to provide updates, revisions or amendments to any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in the Company's expectations or future results.



Contacts



USCorp

Patrick Lawler, Director/Interim Secretary-Treasurer

Patrick@USCORPinc.com

1-702-726-7076