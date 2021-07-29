Stamford, CT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/29/2021 --The world's leading Data Science certification body, United States Data Science Institute (USDSI™), today announced the appointment of Dr. Milton Mattox as Chief Advisor for Data Science programs. Dr. Mattox was advising the certification body for the last two months and is now formally inducted as the Chief Advisor for the programs.



Dr. Milton Mattox is a renowned Cybersecurity expert and is currently working as the Chief Technology Officer (CTO) for a leading enterprise-grade cybersecurity solutions provider, Castle Shield. Dr. Mattox is a technologist, corporate leader, and author with a rich experience of more than 25 years and has worked with some of the world's most acclaimed companies. Prior to Castle Shield, he has worked with Cipherloc Corporation as its Chief Operating Officer (COO) and has held many senior leadership positions in organizations like Alcatel-Lucent, Intuit, Narus Inc., SHPS, Mitel, Cigna, and others.



The data science educator, USDSI™, has welcomed the decision of Dr. Mattox to accept the position, and the management is excited to work under the advice of Dr. Milton Mattox and strive to accomplish its vision of up-skilling and re-skilling the data science workforce. "We are very excited to have Dr. Mattox join as the Chief Advisor – considering his experience and expertise, we are sure USDSI™ will achieve the right guidance to complete its vision to make data science professionals future-ready and enhance data science education," sources said in the leadership team of USDSI™.



Data science is one of the most in-demand jobs across the world, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics predicts 11.6 million jobs will be created by 2026. Another research by the World Economic Forum says, data analysts and data scientists will become the number one emerging job role across the globe by 2022. During the pandemic, COVID-19, the world has seen an economic downfall, however, the data science industry managed to pull through and had a lesser impact in terms of job losses and pay cuts, as compared to other technology domains. Having said that, there is still a huge deficit of data science talent all across the globe. According to QuantHub, there was a shortage of 250,000 data science professionals in 2020 alone, and this number is not going to come down any sooner.



The United States Data Science Institute (USDSI™) claims to have developed its vision and mission to deliver the best data science talents by providing the latest, rigorous, and industry-relevant data science certifications for aspiring data science professionals, an experienced technology and business leaders. USDSI™ provides three state-of-the-art certification programs called, Certified Data Science Professional (CDSP™), Certified Lead Data Scientist (CLDS™), and Certified Senior Data Scientist (CSDS™). All three certifications are said to have the latest industry-relevant curricula and a self-study preparation kit that includes eBooks, e-learning materials such as videos, workshops, and practice code.



"I want to thank the USDSI™ management team for considering me as their Chief Advisor, and I am looking forward to working with them as on their current prestigious and upcoming certification programs in data science. The need for experienced data scientists across all industries continues to increase dramatically as a direct result of advanced technology becoming globally ubiquitous. The other advisors and I will assist the organization in adopting and developing worldclass decision-making processes in support of sustainable growth and efficient operations. I look forward to working with the entire team in support of achieving the organization's overall mission," said Dr. Mattox.



Dr. Milton Mattox has a doctorate in Organization & Leadership, an MBA, and a bachelor of science in electronic engineering technology. In addition, Milton was an online adjunct doctoral professor for over 4 years at Colorado Technical University, where he taught classes in Leadership, Management, and Technology.



