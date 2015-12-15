Used APV Heat Exchangers Arrive for Sale at Wohl Associates

Bohemia, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/15/2015 --Wohl Associates is pleased to announce the addition of two used APV Heat Exchangers to the company's diverse selection of production equipment. These exchangers each have multiple value-added features and are ready to install in production facilities.



Included in this new inventory is one used APV Model SR-310 Stainless Steel Sanitary Heat Exchanger. The unit comes equipped with 134 plates, measuring approx. 16 inches in width and 46 inches in height. The exchanger is mounted on a stainless steel stand, which adds stability to the unit while it's in operation. Also, the unit has approx. 3 in. diameter inlet and outlet sanitary connections and comes supplied with the cooling tower featured on the Wohl Associates website. Further details regarding this exchanger can be seen on the company's website here.



Also in stock is one used APV Model R14 Plate Heat Exchanger. This unit is equipped with approx. 64 stainless steel plates, measuring 12 inches in width and 33 inches in height. The unit was last used at a major dairy facility, attesting to its ability to support major production facilities.



In addition to these high-quality used exchangers there are other used pieces of production equipment newly added to inventory and are ready for sale. This includes one Hassia SVL 16/24 Four Across Form/Fill/Seal Machine, Moyno 2 In. X 2 In. Stainless Steel Sanitary Progressive Cavity Pumps and an Urschel SL-A Stainless Steel Dicer/Slicer.



One unused Stephan MCH 20N Micro-cut Machine is also in inventory, which can be viewed online or in person at the Wohl Associates shop. Detailed specifications are available in-person at the company's shop or online. New and used equipment is constantly being added to inventory, making it important to review the company's website on a regular basis for updates.



