Used Cars Industry Disruptor Automatic Shatters $1 Million Mark in Equity Crowdfunding Raise

Vernon, CT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/07/2021 --Automatic surpassed $1 million in capital raised from nearly 1,000 investors just yesterday, an achievement only 2% of equity crowdfunding campaigns ever achieve according to SEC statistics. The company's WeFunder campaign has gained the attention of investors and analysts alike who have assessed Automatic's capital raise as above average in terms of momentum.



Automatic just rolled out their newly upgraded lending platform which eliminates the speed bumps in the way of consumers getting the car loans they need to buy the cars they want. Equally impressive ancillary services fast track the entire used car sales process making dealers and customers happy thanks to Automatic's timesaving and money-saving methods.



With the global chip shortage disrupting the global supply chain of new cars, the used cars market is hotter than it's ever been. Automatic is there on the frontlines fast tracking and facilitating this explosion in new sales and experiencing continuous growth in the process.



Investors are invited to look over Automatic's investment opportunity - https://bit.ly/3znCPV6



The Automatic Corporate Website - https://www.automaticusa.com/



About Automatic

The company's leadership team has significant industry experience. Eric Burney, CEO and co-founder of the business, has more than 18 years of experience in auto lending. Before joining Automatic as a co-founder and CFO, Max Kane was the co-founder and CEO of AXP, a decentralized automotive marketplace. Alex Egan leads marketing at Automatic after serving as a creative director at Sharestates, a private lender marketplace startup. This fintech company currently has nine employees.