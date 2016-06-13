Used Cosmetics Manufacturing Equipment Arrives at Wohl Associates from Recent Factory Acquisition

Bohemia, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/13/2016 --Wohl Associates, Inc., recently acquired a long list of used cosmetics manufacturing machines that are now available for sale. In most instances, this equipment is ready to enter operation and can immediately enhance production. Below are a few of the items in stock. This recently acquired inventory includes piston filling equipment, auger powder filling machines, stainless steel tanks, and many other machines that can be used by cosmetics manufacturing operations.



There is one used Groen 100 Gallon Stainless Steel Jacketed Hemispherical Kettle (Model N100-SP). Its dimensions are approx. 36 inches in diameter and 29 inches deep. Its jacket is rated 100 PSI @ 338 Deg. F, and it is National Board #37035 code stamped. The kettle's stainless hinged lid, stainless legs and approx. 2 inch diameter center bottom outlet make the unit versatile and reliable. Further information on this item can be viewed on the Wohl Associates website, by searching stock #8005Y.



There is one used approx. 200 Gallon Stainless Steel Vertical Tank. Its dimensions are approx. 38 inches in diameter and 49 inches deep on the straight side. The tank has a cone bottom, approx. 20 inch high stainless legs and an approx. 2 inch diameter center bottom discharge, with a tri-clamp fitting and agitator mount. For an additional cost, the unit can be supplied with a Lightnin "Dura-Mix" .3 HP 3/50-60 cycle, 208-220/440 volt geared down agitator drive. Additional details can be viewed by searching stock #8005HH.



Also available is one used Columbia Type CT Gas Fired Boiler. It has a rating of HP 6 and a maximum working pressure of 150 PSI - National Board #145250. The unit's rated steam capacity is 207 lbs./hour, and the boiler has stainless steel shrouding that adds to its strength and utility. The boiler has single phase electrics and a self-contained gas burner. The boiler has a front mounted control panel and a Columbia return tank with pump. Its specs can be reviewed further by searching stock #8005V.



Cosmetics manufacturing equipment such as the aforementioned units, or items such as the Lipstick Chill/Refrigeration Table, the fillings machines, and the Silverson 450LS Inline High Shear Mixer, are currently available for sale at Wohl Associates, Inc. Used equipment is constantly being added to inventory.



About Wohl Associates

Wohl Associates is a leading dealer in the used processing and packaging machinery industry. With a history and solid reputation spanning over 40 years, they have earned the trust of their clients by offering quality pre-owned equipment, expert customer service and invaluable knowledge to their customers. They treat each customer on an individual basis and customers are provided the highest level of service. With a large inventory ranging including cartoners, ribbon blenders, stainless steel tanks, unscrambling tables, colloid mills and vitamin manufacturing equipment, Wohl Associates has the pre-owned machinery to fit any production line.



