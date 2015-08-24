Used Form, Fill, Seal Machines Arrive for Sale at Wohl Associates

Bohemia, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/24/2015 --Wohl Associates has added multiple used form, fill, seal machines to their inventory, and detailed product information is available via the company's website. These machines are ready for inspection, purchase and installation into production facilities.



One used Matrix Packaging Machinery, Inc., Model 916 Form, Fill, Seal Machine is available for sale – stock number 7909. This unit was last used in a food manufacturing facility and comes equipped with one forming collar. It also has a CTC Parker Automation Digital Screen and is rated up to 60 bags per minute. Its stainless steel framework and top-notch electrical specifications make it a reliable production machine.



Also in stock is one used Unipac Jolly 50 Plastic Tube Filling/Sealing Machine, with laminate tubes – stock number 7906. This unit was last used on laminate tubes in the personal care products industry, and it's rated up to 3,000 tubes per hour. It's presently equipped with tube inserts for approximately 2-1/4 inch diameter tube. It also has stainless steel cabinetry and a 13 inch diameter stainless conical product hopper with lid, making it ideal for small or large production runs.



The stainless steel Emerito CT-2000 Steam Capping Machine (stock number 7913) is rated up to approx. 150 containers per minute. Its conveyor has an approx. 4 inch wide tabletop chain, and its capper comes equipped with a stainless steel, automatic magnetic cap elevator. It was last used on caps up to 82mm in diameter.



The Groen Goldline Braising Pan with Automatic Tilt (stock number 7908K) has tank dimensions that are 25 inches wide by 41 inches long by 9 inches deep. It is on casters for easy placement, and it is constructed of all stainless steel, enhancing the machine's useful life. Its electrical specifications are 220 volt, three phase and 60 Hz.



These and other dynamic processing and packaging machines are available while inventory lasts. Manufacturers looking for a used Form, Fill, Seal Machine can find a variety of suitable machines at Wohl Associates.



About Wohl Associates

