Los Alamitos, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/22/2022 --ProMed Solutions, a leader in new, used, and refurbished cosmetic and aesthetic medical equipment, helps medical offices, spas, cosmetic offices, and other businesses take advantage of used medical equipment in Pasadena, San Diego, Irvine, Glendale, Los Angeles, Newport Beach, and the surrounding areas. Used medical equipment still has a lot of useful life left, but doesn't have the sticker shock that new equipment does.



For many people there is a stereotype against used medical equipment. Can one tell if the medical equipment was purchased new or used? People likely can't, and when they speak with the team at ProMed Solutions they will tell people that used medical equipment works just as good and has the same results as new equipment.



Used medical equipment provides the opportunity to have top-of-the-line equipment at a facility without having the full price tag. This makes it easier to get the latest equipment for use with customers, and it also allows the business to expand faster since the costs are lower.



These machines are well built and will be able to be used for years without any issues. Because of this, the used medical equipment that is offered still has a useful life but are not being used for a variety of reasons. This is what savvy business owners seek out so that they are prepared for the unexpected with reserve funds for the business.



When ProMed Solutions says they work with the top manufacturers in laser and cosmetic medical equipment, they mean it. Candela, Cynosure, Lumenis, and Inmode are just a few of the major brands that they work with. Customers can be sure that any used medical equipment that they get from ProMed Solutions will work as it is supposed to and will not cause any problems.



ProMed Solutions is committed to providing the best options like used medical equipment featuring well-known manufacturers. They serve Pasadena, San Diego, Irvine, Glendale, Los Angeles, Newport Beach, and the surrounding areas.



About ProMed Solutions

ProMed Solutions is a global solution provider for quality new, refurbished, and pre-owned cosmetic and aesthetic equipment used in several industries. Visit www.promedsi.com to learn more about the equipment and services ProMed Solutions offers.