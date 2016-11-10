Used Neck Banders/Sleevers Arrive at Wohl Associates for Sale

Bohemia, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/10/2016 --Wohl Associates, Inc., is pleased to announce the addition of two used Axon neck bander/sleever machines to its inventory. Each machine can be equipped with a conveyor for an additional cost.



There is one used Axon Dual Station Tamper Evident Neck Bander/Sleever available for sale. It's equipped with two EZ-Seal EZ-2-200 units for enhanced performance, and it's rated up to 220 units per minute. This bander/sleever was last used in a food manufacturing operation, making it ideal for a similar purpose in the future. The machine is mounted on a pedestal and has air operated indexing cylinders for synchronization of product.



Also available is one used Axon Model EZ-100 Tamper Evident Neck Bander/Sleever. It's rated up to 150 units per minute, making it effective in high-volume production environments. The machine's single phase, 60 cycle power supply is energy efficient and cost-effective to operate. The unit's stainless steel pedestal adds stability, while the Axon Model EZ-24-BR Shrink Tunnel is ideal for placement over an existing conveyor.



Additional used production equipment ranging from kettles to pressure pumps and horizontal super-mills are available. Clients can view this wide-reaching inventory by product category, and they can request a quote for available inventory items. Whether one needs appraisal services or equipment geared toward production in a specific industry, they can find what they need at Wohl Associates, Inc. A list of industries serviced is available on the company's website, which is helpful for clients looking to find a reliable, high-quality provider of production equipment.



To learn more about Wohl Associates, Inc., used production machinery, please submit an inquiry or phone 631-244-7979. Company representatives can provide quotes and supplemental information regarding current production equipment in stock.



About Wohl Associates

Wohl Associates is a leading dealer in the used processing and packaging machinery industry. With a history and solid reputation spanning over 40 years, they have earned the trust of their clients by offering quality pre-owned equipment, expert customer service and invaluable knowledge to their customers. They treat each customer on an individual basis and customers are provided the highest level of service. With a large inventory ranging including cartoners, ribbon blenders, stainless steel tanks, unscrambling tables, colloid mills and vitamin manufacturing equipment, Wohl Associates has the pre-owned machinery to fit any production line.



