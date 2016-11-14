Used Processing and Packaging Machine Inventory Arrives at Wohl Associates

Bohemia, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/14/2016 --Wohl Associates, Inc., recently received three used processing and packaging machines that are now available for sale. These machines can be viewed online or in-person, and they are ready to be placed into operation immediately.



One Becomix 500 Liter (approx. 125 gallon) Stainless Steel Jacketed Vacuum Agitated Process Vessel is ready for purchase. This unit was last used in the production of personal care products and has multiple features, including a scrape surface agitation and control panel. Its jacket is rated at 58 psi at 303 F, and its internal pressure tolerance is rated to 30 psi at 271 F (full vacuum). The unit also comes equipped with an approximately 3-inch discharge and a bottom entering homogenizing head at variable speed. Additional product information is available here.



Also available is one used New England Machine Model NEHCP-36 Plastic Bottle Unscrambling System. The machine's stainless steel cabinetry gives it versatility, especially in busy production facilities. The unit's unscrambler has an approx. 20-inch wide, self-contained elevator with an approx. 36-inch diameter bowl. The control panel for the machine comes with variable speed controls for the hopper belt, discharges, orienter, timing belts, bowl and elevator. The product can be viewed here.



One unused Oden "Servo/Fill HD Four Head Stainless Steel Modular Automatic Filling System is also for sale. This machine is a positive displacement filler with a pro-fill pump and four SPX Waukesha 015U1 feed pumps. Additional features include an Oden digital control panel, portable stainless steel stands and casters. The unit's approx. 10ft long sanitary conveyor with a 4.5-inch wide plastic tabletop conveyor chain gives the machine tremendous functionality on the production floor. This machine was setup to facilitate syrup filling, but was never put into production.



For additional information on these machines or additional units in inventory, please contact Wohl Associates, Inc. Used production equipment is cost-effective and efficient for manufacturers and consumers alike.



About Wohl Associates

Wohl Associates is a leading dealer in the used processing and packaging machinery industry. With a history and solid reputation spanning over 40 years, they have earned the trust of their clients by offering quality pre-owned equipment, expert customer service and invaluable knowledge to their customers. They treat each customer on an individual basis and customers are provided the highest level of service. With a large inventory ranging including cartoners, ribbon blenders, stainless steel tanks, unscrambling tables, colloid mills and vitamin manufacturing equipment, Wohl Associates has the pre-owned machinery to fit any production line.



To view their inventory and learn more, visit them at http://www.wohlassociates.com/.