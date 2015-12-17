Used Pulverizer/Hammermill Arrives for Sale at Wohl Associates

Bohemia, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/17/2015 --Wohl Associates sells a wide selection of new and used production equipment and has recently added one used Mikro 2DH Pulverizer/Hammermill to their inventory. Detailed specifications for this unit can be viewed on the company's website.



Made by the Pulverizing Machinery Company Mikropul Division, the unit comes equipped with stirrup type hammers driven by a 15 HP 3/60/230-460 volt explosion proof motor. This makes the unit more reliable once it is placed into service, which is beneficial for business owners, employees and other relevant stakeholders. The machine also has a stainless steel feed hopper and a dual horizontal screw assembly that is driven by a 1/2 HP 3/60/208-230-460 volt explosion proof motor.



The machine comes mounted on a stainless steel base with casters, adding stability to the unit once it's in production. This stability also makes it easier for operators to use the unit. Additionally, the equipment comes with assorted stainless steel screens, a portable starter box for on/off control, digital touch screen display and dual variable frequency drives for controlling speeds of the rotor and screw feed. These and other features add value to production facilities, and the unit can be placed into service in its current condition.



In addition to this high-quality pulverizing mill, Wohl Associates has a number of used pieces of equipment currently in stock and ready for sale. This includes one NAFM LX-350 Shrink Labeling /Full Body Sleeve Machine, a Pre-Owned Heat & Control "Mastermatic" GS-700 Continuous Fryer and a Pre-Owned Murzan Double Diaphragm Pump with Jacketed Tank. Each of these pieces can be viewed in more detail upon request.



Quality pulverizing machines, along with other production-ready used equipment, are constantly being added to the company's inventory. Pictures and product specifications are available online, or customers can visit the shop to review existing stock and ask questions of company representatives.



About Wohl Associates

