Used Stainless Steel Dairy Tanks Arrive for Sale at Wohl Associates

Bohemia, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/19/2015 --Due to a recent large acquisition, a variety of high-quality, used dairy tanks are now available for sale at Wohl Associates, Inc. These machines are ideal for commercial production purposes and can be viewed on the company's website, along with detailed product information.



One used 1,000 Gallon Stainless Steel Jacketed Process Vessel is in stock. Its interior dimensions are approx. 78 inches in diameter and 56 inches on the straight side, plus its sloped bottom. It's equipped with bottom sweep agitation driven by a 2 HP 3/60/220 volt motor. It also has a top entering angular pitch bladed agitator with stabilizing ring, and its interior has a dual-head, spray-ball and stationary baffle. Its 2 inch diameter hand operated discharge valve and secondary 4 inch diameter discharge outlet are ideal for manual control.



Also available for sale includes one used DCI 200 Gallon Stainless Steel Vertical Mix Tank. Its dimensions are approx. 50 inches in diameter and 29 inches on the straight side plus its sloped bottom. It comes with a two-piece hinged lid and stainless steel legs. Its tank has a top entering pitch bladed agitator driven by a 1/2 HP 3/60/230-460 volt motor, and it has a 2 inch diameter bottom discharge outlet with a hand operated valve.



One used approx. 300 Gallon Stainless Steel Jacketed Mix Tank is in stock. Its interior dimensions are approx. 44 inches in diameter and 56 inches on the straight side plus the sloped bottom. It has a dome top with an approx. 18 inch diameter off center manway and six assorted top openings. The tank has a sweep agitator and stationary baffle and dual-head CIP spray-ball. It also has a Tri-Clamp bottom discharge.



One used 300 gallon type 316 stainless steel jacketed tank is also in stock. Its dimensions are approximately 48 inches in diameter by 40 inches deep. It has stainless steel legs and its tank has a sloped bottom with approximately 2-1/2 inch diameter outlet, with valve. It was last used at a major dairy facility.



One used stainless steel horizontal dairy trough 24 inches wide by 123 inch long is in stock. It's on a stainless stand and has approximately 2-1/2 inch diameter discharge with piping connected to 7.5HP centrifugal pump. It has 3 inch by 2-1/2 inch inlet and outlet ports.



High-quality stainless steel dairy tanks with various capacities can enhance the production facilities of dairy farmers and related businesses. Wohl Associates, Inc., carries quality used dairy tanks and stainless steel processing tanks in inventory, including many that are not listed here.



Interested buyers can contact Wohl Associates through their website for prices and further details.