User-Friendly Interface Brings Simplicity to Searching Mortgage Loan Overlays

Denver, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/10/2014 --The founder, president and CEO of MegaStar Financial Corp (MFC) and Take Three Technologies (T3T) launches a new research tool for the mortgage marketplace. Seen on FOX News as a commentator on the bedlam that ensued after the nation’s mortgage loan crisis, Anita Padilla-Fitzgerald knows of what she speaks. Proactive in an attempt to forego some of the red tape that agencies, banks and investors now demand, the CEO is at the helm of a new proprietary technology. The Rule Tool is a newly launched product designed to provide professional guidance from industry experts about the requirements associated with securing a loan. The cloud-based technology summarizes and breaks down information from FNMA, FHLMC, FHA, VA and USDA guidelines and investor overlays as well.



Padilla-Fitzgerald said about the new mortgage loan research tool, “When we see consumers like Ben Bernanke who served two terms as chairman of the Federal Reserve unable to secure refinancing on his home we have to ask, what hope do any of us have of keeping track of all the different guidelines and overlays? Industry professionals need this research tool on hand to be able to identify issues before they arise. It’s intuitive, user-friendly, and cloud-based, so industry professionals can access our expertise 24/7 on desktops and I-Pad devices as well.”



Offering a way to greatly increase successful delivery to a targeted investor with no missed deadlines, and improve productivity, The Rule Tool positions itself as a necessity. A single, comprehensive, and expert source for the multitude of requirements that can affect whether or not a loan is approved, The Rule Tool highlights overlays that typically are not posted on pricing engines.



So how does it work? The technology is sold to, and customized for, mortgage companies. The lender chooses the appropriate identifier(s) for the borrower and selects the top preferred investor(s). From there, The Rule Tool immediately provides professional guidance regarding the requirements and the investor overlay, which allows the company to add custom guidance to their internal organization. The result is the substantially increased probability of a successful closing and delivery to the investor.



About Anita Padilla-Fitzgerald

Anita Padilla-Fitzgerald is the founder, president and CEO of MegaStar Financial Corp. (MFC) and Take Three Technologies (T3T). MFC is a FNMA and GNMA Seller/Servicer, a retail mortgage banker doing business in 25 states. T3T is the creator of The Rule Tool - a web-based program designed to provide immediate, succinct information on loan guidelines and overlays.



To view Anita Padilla-Fitzgerald's interview on FOX visit http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FP9xP6zPvaE.



