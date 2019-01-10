Users Can Connect with Customers Globally with FlipBuilder's PDF to Brochure Software

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/10/2019 --The PDF to brochure software from FlipBuilder offers informative business brochures that transform readers into steadfast consumers. FlipBuilder gives publishers stellar publishing solutions that are compatible with all key browsers. The PDF to brochure software has all the tools needed to convert PDF files into page-flipping digital brochures full of rich content and media to engage massive audiences both online and offline across the world.



"Our PDF to brochure software is designed to create brochures that are tailored to the needs of the business," explained Winston Zhang, CEO of FlipBuilder. "Users can create brochures with features such as company logos and other multi-media facets to help promote the business brand. Using the page editor, publishers can enhance product exposure by adding and enabling advertising functionalities on the brochure."



With the PDF to brochure software from FlipBuilder, marketers and business owners are empowered to engage both regular and potential customers on various platforms such as social media, web and mobile devices. The brochures can be linked to these platforms for ease of access and interaction with multiple audiences online. Since the digital brochures can be flexibly published in HTML5 for mobile devices and Flash for Mac and PC, it is easy to reach out and engage mobile consumers who tag along with their mobile devices wherever they go.



"Users can use our software to publish their digital brochures directly to the cloud publishing platform without FTP," continued Mr. Zhang. "And with multi-language support, the brochures can tap both local and international markets. The rich media enhancements add more value to the product descriptions, enabling the audience to receive in-depth details of the products and services being marketed."



The PDF to brochure software is an ideal solution for publishing digital brochures and sharing them with massive audiences across the globe. It is convenient to use by everyone, even those users with no programming skills. It has elegantly designed pre-made templates, a highly functional page editor and flexible design settings that allow users to create superior quality digital brochures. The brochures can be published as .exe, .html, .fbr, .app and plug-in and shared with customers using the social share functions.



About FlipBuilder

FlipBuilder is the go-to company for all digital publishing needs. Enterprises and marketers get to design mind-blowing brochures that lure customers to read and make fast decisions to buy. FlipBuilder's PDF to brochure software comes with in-built tools that enable users to create feature-filled e-brochures. The various templates and functionalities integrated therein allow for the quick conversion of PDF content into digital page flipping brochures that are irresistible to any audience. For more information, please visit http://www.flipbuilder.com/.