Users Can Create Vivacious Brochure Booklets with FlipBuilder's Digital Brochure Booklet Maker

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/17/2018 --FlipBuilder is offering enterprises easy ways of creating digital brochure booklets using the digital brochure booklet maker. The software provides unique designing and publishing solutions that inspire every user to become professional in delivering informative content to the audience. When designing their digital brochure booklets, users are treated to dragging and dropping experience as well as a feature-rich interface that makes perceptible brochure booklets both online and offline.



"Our digital brochure booklet maker helps users convert printed brochures into eye-catching digital brochure booklets within no time," said Winston Zhang, CEO of FlipBuilder. "The HTML5 based publications are created with embedded media content such as Vimeo videos, slides, YouTube videos, shapes, or flash to augment the brochure pages. This makes the brochure booklets very evocative to audiences online."



Users have the liberty to choose different features before converting the PDF brochures into HTML5 brochures. Many facets are available, and publishers can decide whether to import links or bookmarks, remove PDF bleed box or enable search, choose a suitable page range and more. The software also offers five types of wide page cut modes that will allow for the display of the brochure booklet pages. These remarkable features can be incorporated to make the brochure booklet more readable. Flip PDF Professional has made it very easy to design and personalize the publication without the need for any technical skills.



"Our software supports users to fully customize the brochure booklet pages to make them more interactive to the audience," continued Mr. Zhang. "Designers can add, replace and delete the pages as they like. They can also use the dragging option to change every page's sequence for better flow of information."



The digital brochure booklet maker provides beautiful pre-made themes that help to decorate the publications to capture the attention of the audiences. The distinct toolbar colors and backgrounds are designed to complement the rich media and content and give a lasting impression to the readers. The themes can help change the perception of readers regarding the brand and products and turn them into long-term clients. With the responsive digital brochures booklets, the users' brands are made to stand out online. And by uploading and sharing the brochure links with social media and email audience, more audiences are engaged.



About FlipBuilder

FlipBuilder offers an excellent digital brochure booklet maker that helps to design responsive brochures that engage the audience through websites, desktops and mobiles. The free software is ideal for small enterprises and marketers who need to promote their brands to massive audiences online. For more information, please visit http://www.flipbuilder.com/.