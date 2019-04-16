Users Can Enjoy Outstanding Services from FlipHTML5 Online Book Maker

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/16/2019 --Great news again from FlipHTML5 Software Co., Ltd. Users can now enjoy the outstanding services offered by the company's latest software FlipHTML5. It is an online book maker, essential in creating online books from PDF files. During the launch of their latest software, Winston Zhang, who is the CEO of FlipHTML5 said, "Our online book maker helps users in creating interactive e-brochures, HTML5 online magazines, jQuery and HTML5 page flip books, and online catalogs featuring great animated page flipping effect."



FlipHTML5 is a useful and brilliant online book maker when converting PDF files into online books. The software allows users to embed their online books into their websites. With this online book maker, people can read books directly from the websites without downloading PDFs. Users can now add drawings, signatures, comments, photos, corrections, and even highlighting to their books because of the FlipHTML5's annotation. The readers can save this annotation on their computers. Another great feature with this annotation is that users can read, move, and edit it easily.



This online book maker allows users to collect their digital books in a beautiful bookcase, which they can easily embed into their websites. Other than this, users can enjoy the benefit of creating as many bookcases as they like. With the software's new e-commerce feature, users have a solution for selling their self-published books. This online book maker allows users to set the pre-viewable pages, currency, price, and many more. The sales' earning will be paid to the specified PayPal account. Also, one can only view the whole book after paying the required amount.



The company's software allows one to create several SEO profiles. Winston Zhang added, "our online book maker ensures maximum search engine visibility by enabling users to customize page titles and keywords. Also, one can extract the PDF text and then publish as Text version, hence increasing its visibility by Google."



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 is a world-leading company of digital publishing software, established in 2010 in China. It's one of the top-rated companies because of the provision of simple and easy-to-use software for its potential customers. It offers an effective solution for the conversion of PDF documents into amazing online flipbooks. Other than this, this company has been at the forefront in creating a wide range of exceptional E-commerce software for all worldwide users. Also, FlipHTML5 has customized, innovative and top-notch publishing solutions for most publishers in various industries. For more information, please visit https://fliphtml5.com/.