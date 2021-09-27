Users Can Learn How to Make a Flipbook with FlipHTML5

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/27/2021 --The term flipbook seems to be on the tip of everyone's tongue recently. A flipbook is a digital book with animated and interactive content. As the name suggests, the pages flip like a physical book. One may wonder why they should consider creating and using a flipbook. They may also wonder how to make a flipbook. FlipHTML5's online flipbook software lets users create flipbooks for free and with no experience needed. It's the easiest way to learn how to make a flipbook.



Why should anyone take the effort to learn how to make a flipbook? Gone are the days when standard PDF eBooks held the attention of readers. Advancements in technology have made today's audiences very selective in what they give their attention to. A flipbook is a great way to keep audiences engaged with digital content. FlipHTML5 allows content creators to include interactive multimedia content such as audio, video, animations, and hyperlinks in their flipbooks instead of the customary text and images. And all this can be done entirely online – no need to install a desktop client.



Now for how to make a flipbook. FlipHTML5 gets it done in four simple steps. On the FlipHTML5 website, select the option to Make a Flipping Book; import a PDF, MS Office, or Open Office file to convert. FlipHTML5 offers flip, sliding, and manual read modes. Pages can flip vertically or horizontally. Users can choose the page range and quality to import, as well as include the links and table of contents from the original document.



Users then have options to customize their flipbooks. They can choose one of the available templates or use custom settings. FlipHTML5 offers various themes and supports 17 languages on the book interface. The online editor lets users embed vibrant media, animations, and calls to action as the next step. This is where the flipbook comes to life.



The final step is publishing the flipbook. This can be done offline by publishing to the user's local computer; they can then distribute it via portable storage devices. The flipbook can also be published online via URL and by uploading it to the FlipHTML5 cloud for free. It will be accessible globally at any time and across all types of devices.



"FlipHTML5 is the best way to learn how to make a flipbook," says Winston Zhang, CEO of FlipHTML5.



To learn more about how to make a flipbook, please visit FlipHTML5.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 is a leading platform for creating and sharing flipbooks.