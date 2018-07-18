Users Can Tell Their Brand Stories Using Free Digital Publishing Platform from AnyFlip

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/18/2018 --AnyFlip provides users a free digital publishing platform that comes with different tools and templates helping the users format their book even before publishing. With this free digital publishing platform, users can edit their book and get amazing services that are meant to make the story attractive.



Apart from editing and publishing services, users have the power to share their story outside the AnyFlip platform. They can share the story in an electronic form to different social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Google+ etc. The result is to reach a large community of people who are ready to the story. The story can also be shared and exposed to the international community of people who like reading brand stories.



Before the introduction of free digital publishing platform, Jason Chen, the CEO of AnyFlip had a big dream in mind. "You all know that every brand name has a big story behind it. The only way to inspire people is to publish these stories online for people to read." "That means that branding and digital marketing can be made easy using this amazing software" Jason Chen added with a smile.



Due to the significant influence of the company CEO Jason Chen, production of amazing products like free digital publishing platform is on the rise. With it, the users have all the freedom they need. Under one roof of free digital publishing platform, they can get different services that cannot be found in any platform.



With free digital publishing platform, the outcome of the story created can be customized to fit different groups of audience. For instance, it is possible to add pictures, sound and even animation. All these features aim at making the end product amazing and easy to interact with. For independent authors who have a tight budget but they have a lot to do, this is the best platform to use.



Before thinking about using any platform, remember to try the products and services given by AnyFlip. Their long-term experience in the field gives them the power to provide fantastic services. They offer fantastic facilities that are customer satisfactory, and they are also ready to help its users whenever they need help. In short, AnyFlip is the right platform that allows all the users with tight budget to reach a broad audience.



About AnyFlip

AnyFlip is one of the leading technology provider of digital publishing software solutions. Over 30,000 users worldwide choose its publishing software to create impressive publications about Business, Education, Technology and so on. For more information, please visit http://anyflip.com/.