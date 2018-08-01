Users Now Can Make Money from FlipHTML5 Digital Publishing Platform

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/01/2018 --The experts have spoken. FlipHTML5 turns out to be the most preferred and in fact, the crowd's favorite, when it comes to the publication of reading materials. This digital publishing platform has all the basic features when drafting, designing and publishing magazines, catalogs, brochures and a lot more.



However, this outwitted all other platforms with the way it allows businesses to earn fast profits through its "MONETIZATION" feature. FlipHTML5 provides the benefits of being able to sell products and services in the most enticing way. This digital publishing platform has an effective suggestive selling capacity that integrates ads and banners into the material but in a non-intrusive manner. Reviews from avid users also state how they love the generosity of FlipHTML5 to allow monetary transactions without any unnecessary charges. Thus, this digital publishing software lets them make bigger profits.



Winston Zhang, CEO of FlipHTML5, did not expect that this digital publishing platform would easily go popular, not just in Asia where it is rooted, but in all over the world. This goes to show how technology and all the inventions from it could go a long way when it basically fulfills the needs of consumers. For publishers of magazines, catalogs or other reading materials, not only did FlipHTML5 make the publication process easy but it also enables them to reach their target readers in the most effective way.



Recalling the time when FlipHTML5 was first launched, Zhang said, "The team behind FlipHTML5 was serious in meeting the demand of online users for an easy access to information. That small inspiration became the power in the creation of this digital publishing platform. However, the way users are embracing this software is still overwhelming. The rapid increase in FlipHTML5 downloads and usage pose a challenge to the company to make this digital platform better. The best part about it is that the FlipHTML5 company is all set to take such challenge." What he said is indeed a piece of good news that would contribute to the increase of revenue in the publication industry.



About FlipHTML5

Digital publishing was made easy through the revolutionary creation and intelligent programming structure of FlipHTML5. Ever since this digital publishing platform has been launched, publication of magazines, brochures, catalogs and other flipping page materials became easier and more creative. This digital publishing platform allows archiving of enormous amount of reading materials but in a very organized manner. For more information, please visit http://fliphtml5.com/.