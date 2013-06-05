Users of Flipbook Creator Now Can Get Support More Easily

Guangzhou, Guangdong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/05/2013 --FlipPageMaker.com has launched its new online support ticket system to help customers solve software issues quickly. The system provides guaranteed sales support. It provides a means for users to send comprehensive information about their problem and get quick responses from the company’s sales team. By visiting the Support Center, users can fill in the form to enter the details they need to.



On the help form, users enter their name, email address, help topic, and a written message. They can also attach a file if it helps the support team better understand the issue. The system also enables users to provide login details, such as their email or Ticket ID, so they can receive information on the ticket status. In addition, queries submitted to the support e-mail will be submitted to the support ticket system automatically. The company’s support team, therefore, will have full access to the issue so they can address it accordingly.



An efficient model for customer support has been created by FlipPageMaker. Several customer service workers can deal with each problem at the same time. Sales and technical support is mainly under the responsibility of Christy Ye. In general, users get responses within 24 hours, except during holidays and weekends. During normal work times, software developers log on to the ticket system every day. This way, they have a full understanding of users’ feedback and suggestions.



Workers take questions on any pdf to flipbook software function. Users can ask about how to use any of them, or if they see a problem, it is easy to let the company know so it can update the program accordingly. While many features are easy to use, some are more advanced and technical. Technicians are always on hand to receive inquiries and use the system to help customers figure out the problem. This model enables the company to expand the base of users who can take full advantage of the software. In fact, any queries and comments on the software are appreciated.



FlipPageMaker.com produces software that lets users convert PDF, Word, Excel, and other files into page flipping e-books. The ability to add multimedia and customize each e-book with a log and template makes the software invaluable to businesses of all kinds. Customer support enables them to use the software even more efficiently than before and make e-books without technical expertise.



FlipPageMaker Support Center: http://www.flippagemaker.com/general-support.html,



About FlipPageMaker.com

Developer of Flipbook Creator tools, FlipPageMaker.com, has made its products available to consumers and businesses to increase their productivity. Users can convert common file types into Flash-based flipbooks with realistic page turning effects. Digital e-books, guides, catalogs, magazines, and more can be created in little time and effort. The company also provides high-quality customer service to answer any inquiries and take feedback and suggestions.