Users Who Is Interested in PDF to Flash Magazine Converter Now Get Chance to Win a Free License

Guangzhou, Guang Dong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/05/2013 --Flippagemaker.com, an online publications product line, has released giveaway plan to give back to users. The website will frequently run giveaway encouragement from the first week of December 2013. The promotion will generally run on trendy giveaway sites such as giveawayoftheday.com and some related forums.



When contacted, a representative of the company said, “Yes we would be running giveaway programs in order to give back to our users who have helped us a lot to be successful. We will give them back every day by bringing them a popular product as giveaway of the day in forum sites.” He further added, “Our users must keep an eye on our site and pay attention to our news regularly. There are a lot of products for them in queue. As always we want to have client satisfaction by offering them best software to help them make computer work easy and simple.”



According to the sources, the purpose of releasing the giveaway program is to express sincere thanks to old users and attract new ones as well. Giveaway of the Day offers a well recognized scheme in the software distribution world. Every day the site offers free licensed software to users. The giveaway of the day has been serving users for over five years.



Flippagemaker.com is offering a great opportunity for people who are interested in PDF to flash magazine converter by helping them getting popular software free of cost. The company can also give the chance to users to own its major products including FlipBook Creator and FlipBook Creator for Mac among others.



The company has offered a number of useful products to users including FlipBook Creator Professional, FlipBook Creator, FlipBook Creator for MAC OS X, Photo to Flash Flip Book, FlipPagemaker PDF to Flash, FlipBook Writer, Photo Collage to FlipBook, Image to FlipBook, PPT to FlipBook Professional and EPUB to FlipBook to name of a few.



To know more about the FlipBook Creator and get a free trial version, visit http://www.flippagemaker.com/flippingbook-maker/.



About Flippagemaker.com

Flippagemaker.com is business software group that offers digital publishing tools for both business as well as personal work.



PS: Flipbook Creator giveaway 5 licenses at http://www.techquark.com/2013/12/giveaway-flipbook-creator-pdf-files-to.html.