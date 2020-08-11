Using a Fencing Installation to Protect Pets

New Westminster, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/11/2020 --Recently everyone has been spending more time at home with their families, including pets. With warmer weather on the way, a little outdoor time can be a great option for expending extra energy. For safety and peace of mind, QS Fencing in Vancouver recommends installing a dog fence. For more, go to https://qsfencing.ca/blog/how-fences-can-protect-your-pet/



Assess the Backyard Area



Before fencing any yard space, it is important to consider needs and requirements. Besides accounting for the backyard layout and perimeter, the breed, personality, and size of the dog must be taken into account. All this will impact the fence design, material, and height.



Is the dog a digger or leaper? For each characteristic, it is necessary to come up with the right solution. For leapers, the height of the fence will be a top priority. Diggers will need a base that's set deep in the ground to avoid any surprise maintenance needs.



Segment the Yard



Another potential solution is designating and partitioning a section of the yard for pets. For example, if there's a pool or garden, it may be a good idea to limit access to these areas. A metal picket fence is a light and aesthetically pleasing choice for keeping a pet in a preferred area. Or if maintaining line of sight is a must, consider a chain-link fence.



When it comes to fencing, there are many options that will allow a pet to enjoy safety and liberty around the home. Get in touch with one of the fencing experts to find out more about the best solution for residential fencing. Call (604) 777-3057 or send an email to info@qsfencing.ca for a free estimate.



About QS Fencing

Established in 2010, QS Fencing is a family-owned business that aims to provide quality products and superior service. It is a Vancouver residential and commercial fencing company that is licensed and insured. All employees are WCB insured as well. QS Fencing serves the geographical areas of Vancouver, West Vancouver, North Vancouver, Burnaby, New Westminster, Coquitlam, Port Coquitlam, Port Moody, Maple Ridge, Richmond, Surrey, and Delta, BC. To learn more, visit https://www.qsfencing.ca or call (604) 777-3057.



QS Fencing

Sebastien

(604) 777-3057

Company Website: https://www.qsfencing.ca