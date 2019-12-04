Using a Trade Show Booth to Maximize ROI & Human Interaction

San Diego, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/04/2019 --The return on investment (ROI) from exhibiting at a trade show can surpass any other growth marketing strategies this year if a company knows how to execute a trade show exhibit properly.



Many businesses take a hit each year because of low ROI for their event efforts. Why? It all boils down to strategy. With trade show ROI, they get what they give. In other words, if a company wants to have a successful exhibit, they need a strong plan of attack.

This article will show how to make the next exhibit a smashing success by learning the top five ways a business can maximize ROI and engagement with their trade show booth.



1. Make a Good First Impression with the Display

As humans, when we first meet someone, we form our first opinions of them within milliseconds.

It follows then that visitors to a booth will quickly form their first opinion about a brand based on the design of their booth because it's the first thing they will encounter.

Therefore, a company needs to be sure to create a visually appealing design that stands out and catches visitors' attention.



2. Boost Engagement with an Interactive Display

Boost Engagement with an Interactive Display is essential for two reasons.

First, a company wants its visitors to stick around for a while. If the visitors take a quick look and keep walking, a company knows they've missed the mark and that they will quickly forget about them. The longer a visitor stick around and interact with the display, the better is brand awareness.

Second, speaking of brand awareness, other visitors will be quite aware of the fact that a steady line of people is building up around a booth, waiting for their turn to interact with it. This will have them wondering what all the fuss is about and increase the demand generation around the exhibit.



3. Build Brand Awareness in Multiple Places at Once

It's true that a business only has one booth at a trade show, but a brand can be in multiple places at once. They can achieve this by giving away souvenirs or "swag" to visitors to their booths that are eye-catching and will have people talking.

And before they go slapping their logo on a tumbler, make sure they choose an item that is both fun and representative of the brand - something people won't just throw away as they exit the auditorium.



4. Start Demand Generation Online Beforehand

Use the company email lists and social media outlets to let all the customers and leads know about the exhibit ahead of time. It might even be a good idea to offer an incentive to them to come out and say hello.

Perhaps a company can advertise a giveaway beforehand for the first 20 visitors who stop by the display, for example.

Another idea is to offer a prize for anyone that snaps a selfie of themselves at the booth, uses the branded hashtag, and tags the brand in their photo.



5. Use FastSensor to Measure ROI

Ever wonder why the same companies always seem to have the best results at trade shows. It's not luck; it's because they know precisely where to focus their efforts for maximum ROI.

And they know because our data shows them how to improve their booths and boost their experiential marketing efforts. There's no guesswork involved with FastSensor.

We can help you boost your brand awareness by showing you where you're getting the most impressions.

Our data analyzes foot traffic for conversion to visitation so that you can see what works best and focus your efforts there.

We can also tell you, based on engagement and dwell time, which parts of your display are most appealing so you can maximize your visibility.

If part of your design is falling flat, we can help you improve engagement with A/B display testing so you can iterate and refine until you achieve the desired outcome.

We can also help you optimize your layout by analyzing traffic flow in and out of the booth so you can prioritize your assets to capture as many visitors as possible.

While all of these suggestions are important to your success at a trade show, the only right way to be sure you're maximizing engagement and ROI for your booth is by tracking data and measuring it for desired outcomes. Without that, you're just spinning your wheels as to what works and what doesn't.

So don't gamble your company's precious resources on a trade show exhibit that may or may not be effective. Have FastSensor come alongside your organization and take the guesswork out of the equation.

Let us show you exactly what works and what doesn't so you can fine-tune your strategy until it's ideal. Contact us for a demo today.



