Pinecrest, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/04/2024 --As part of many kitchen designs, homeowners are frequently adding accent pieces or trim to this most-used room of any home in Pinecrest, Palmetto Bay, Coral Gables, Ocean Reef, Miami, Key Largo, and the surrounding areas. Many times, there are great kitchen cabinets that homeowners love but they don't offer the option to have a cut opening for a glass front, such as for showing off special pieces or family heirlooms. Instead, Trimline Design Center has aluminum frames that provide for this feature and make a beautiful addition to any kitchen design.



More and more entryways and mudrooms feature a seating bench and cabinets for shedding the outdoor coats and boots and storing important things needed for the outdoors. Upper cabinets in this area can feature aluminum frames and clear glass as a small showcase or focal point for decorations and more. Other uses include making a butler's pantry much easier to see where all of the dishes and other important items are.



Sometimes the use of aluminum frames can make specific cabinets stand out in the overall aesthetic of the kitchen. For example, with a bright steel vent hood over the stove homeowners could add aluminum frames to a cabinet that is on either side of the stove for a visually impactful scene. The glass could be mirrored, opaque, or clear depending on personal preference. The same could be done with cabinets that flank a refrigerator.



At first it may seem like aluminum frames wouldn't look good with the wood cabinets and the different colors and finishes available. But when clients see them up close at the showroom, they see that regardless of having a light color or dark color, these aluminum frames not only complement the cabinets but provide a unique bit of style and can work with appliances as well. They can even be used on lower cabinets if desired to create a unique piece to a kitchen design.



Whether homeowners have the desire to have a row of display cabinets with glass fronts to show off special items or they are looking for a different way to frame out an appliance or just offer a different feature to the kitchen, entryway, butler's pantry, or elsewhere, incorporating the aluminum frames to the mix can really make a difference in any kitchen design. Talk with the team at Trimline Design Center to get more ideas for a home makeover.



About Trimline Design Center

Trimline Design Center has more than 50 years in the home remodeling industry and has been owned and operated by the same family for going on three generations. Visit their website at www.trimlinedesign.com for customer testimonials, recently completed projects, the design process, and more.