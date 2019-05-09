Using Cabhit's Web and App Made UK Airport Transfers Easier Than Ever

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/09/2019 --Is finding an airport taxi from Heathrow to London sounds like a nightmare because of the long queues at the taxi stands? It won't be the same for the next trip if booking online with Cabhit. This fast-growing taxi comparison and booking portal is changing how people in the UK hire private taxis. With its cheap cab quotes and luxury service, the company's network of professional operators is challenging the high prices of Black Cabs.



Started in 2016, Cabhit.com, with its unique and super-fast taxi fare calculator has offered a seamless connection between customers and minicab providers. In just a short span, it made a long list of loyal customers who regularly book with Cabhit for airport taxis and other types of transfers. Available online as a website and app, it helps customers find, compare and instantly book the best option of airport cabs near their location. So when someone needs a taxi to Heathrow, Gatwick, Luton or any UK airport, all they need to do is using the taxi estimator. With a few details such as pickup and dropoff location, luggage quantity and number of passengers, it quickly calculates the cost and lists only the best of operators in a specific location. As for the choices, travellers can pick from saloons, estate cars, MPVs and even minibuses according to their passengers and luggage requirements.



We know that traffic rules in the UK are strict, especially when travelling with children. So when a journey requires a taxi with a child seat, Cabhit provides it at no extra cost. Moreover, its wide network of trustworthy operators ensures the details are dispatched well before the journey starts. The courteous drivers meet and greet at arrivals and even assist with luggage. They know the routes and even track flights for early arrivals, delays or cancellations (if happened).



Along with the standard airport transfers, Cabhit also offers premium chauffeur-driven cars for personal and corporate transfers. Customers can also book the mini cabs for others and still expect the same level of accuracy. Travelling to or from London to any of the UK airports such as Stansted, Southampton or Birmingham, pre-booking of a taxi is possible even 11 months in advance. But that is only with Cabhit.



With all this and more, the portal offers 35 to 40% cheap Gatwick taxi and other airport transfers across the UK. Isn't that a good way to save when travelling in the UK?



Need more info? Check out Cabhit's airport taxi transfers or connect with them through their live chat option available on their website and app.



About Cabhit

Cabhit is an online taxi comparison and booking portal that helps travelers find low cost, reliable and swift mini cabs across all UK postcodes. Airport transfers, taxis for train stations and stadiums, day tours, corporate transfers and more, Cabhit.com offers all round passenger transfers across the UK.



Media Contact:

Sudhir Kumar

Director

Cabhit.com

Tel: +44 2085723206

info@cabhit.com