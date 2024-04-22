Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/22/2024 --April is Rosacea Awareness Month. Acne Rosacea affects many people with symptoms of unwanted redness, inflammation, and pimples. This can impact the self-esteem and confidence of just about anyone living with this condition. For more, go to https://rozkamani.com/using-lumecca-ipl-to-treat-acne-rosacea/



The good news is Dr. Kamani of Kitsilano Medical Aesthetics can use IPL to alleviate the inflammation, redness, pimples and uneven skin tone caused by rosacea. IPL, also called photo facial therapy, is a proven skin-rejuvenating treatment that helps alleviates many common skin issues and can provide gradual, long-lasting improvement in the skin's appearance for rosacea sufferers.



What are the symptoms of rosacea?



Rosacea is a prevalent skin condition that causes flushing or long-term facial redness. Five common symptoms include:



- Rash and redness

- Pus-filled bumps

- Visible blood vessels

- Eye-irritation

- Skin thickening and a bulbous nose.



Common Triggers include:



- Excessive heat

- Spicy food

- Alcohol

- Stress



Treating Rosacea with IPL in Vancouver



By using light-based treatments with specific wavelengths, Dr. Kamani can control facial inflammation caused by rosacea. Studies have shown that IPL is effective for visibly improving the appearance of the skin by reducing or completely eliminating the effects of rosacea in 75%-80% of patients after treatment. The light energy in IPL targets pigmented and damaged skin cells in the dermis, breaking them down so they're naturally absorbed by the body. A series of treatments is often needed one month apart.



Results aren't immediately apparent; it takes about a week for most patients to see the results. The treated area may initially appear slightly red, swollen, and sensitive for a few hours. Patients should avoid the sun and use sun protection while the skin recovers. However, as a non-invasive procedure with no downtime, patients can return to their daily activities immediately after the procedure.



Anyone experiencing discomfort or self-consciousness caused by rosacea may benefit from IPL. Dr. Kamani can offer a consultation and create a treatment plan for patients who want to achieve a more radiant, even-looking complexion.



Connect with Dr. Kamani's clinic at 604.222.9998 to learn more about using IPL to treat rosacea.



About Dr. Roz Kamani

Dr. Roz Kamani has been a respected expert in Medical Aesthetics for over thirteen years. Her Kitsilano-based skin care clinic offers many sought-after treatments and procedures, such as neuromodulators to treat facial wrinkles, injectable dermal fillers for non-surgical facelifts. Dr. Kamani is recognized as one of Vancouver's premier cosmetic doctors and has advanced training in Medical Aesthetics. She is dedicated to revealing, protecting, and enhancing her patients' full health and beauty potential.



For more information, log onto https://rozkamani.com/ or call 604-222-9998.

Dr. Roz Kamani

604-222-2111

Company Website: https://rozkamani.com