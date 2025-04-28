Valley Stream, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/28/2025 --Working with a realtor in Queens, Long Island, Garden City, Nassau County, Valley Stream, Hewlett, NY, and the surrounding areas in order to find and purchase or sell a property helps the process to go faster, however there is another professional that clients should be looking to add to their team as well. Having a realtor attorney on the team from the Law Offices of Aaron I. Katsman, P.C. will help to ensure that a purchase or sale of property follows the legal process and ensures that the title of the property is in good condition, for starters. Their team of realtor attorneys understand real estate law, especially when it comes to the transfer of title. Contracts for sale of real estate have many provisions, and they can help decipher this language and discuss what it means for the client, both at the time of sale as well as in the future. Contact them today to learn more about having a realtor attorney on the team.



Most people would likely assume that buying and selling commercial real estate can be complicated, especially when there are existing structures on it, operating businesses, and more. But even residential properties can be complex in nature, and a lengthy history of transfers can make it possible that there are unknown issues that crop up when the sale is about to go through. The realtor is primarily focused on selling the property or helping find the right property to buy; they are not well versed on the legal aspects of real estate.



A realtor attorney is working for the client and can help to discover issues that could affect a purchase or sale of a property. For example, the zoning that the property currently has may limit what the buyer can do with it. Environmental concerns from the past use of the property could present future problems with its use. And various regulations from all levels of government can have an impact on the transfer as well.



While both the buyer and seller of a property have every intention of doing their part in the real estate transaction, it typically happens that at the last minute, one or both of them may not be able to fulfill certain aspects of the contract, misrepresentations have been discovered, or other issues arise that threaten to derail the transfer. Having an experienced realtor attorney can help these issues be resolved faster and can hold the deal together rather than seeing it fall apart.



When a property sale is successful in Queens, Long Island, Garden City, Nassau County, Valley Stream, Hewlett, NY, and the surrounding areas, clients may wonder why they had a realtor attorney on the team, but if there is a hiccup somewhere in the process, they will feel much more at ease and positive with this expert on their side. Contact the Law Offices of Aaron I. Katsman, P.C. today to have their realtor attorneys at the table as early as possible for the best outcomes.



About The Law Offices of Aaron I. Katsman, P.C.

Since the firm's inception in the year 1998, it has focused on real estate transactional and estate planning services. The law firm's reputation for outstanding, professional work has resulted in the firm having tens of thousands of satisfied clients since its founding. Helping clients in Queens, Long Island, Nassau County, NY, and the surrounding areas, the Law Offices of Aaron I. Katsman, P.C. are ready to help make real estate transactions run smoothly. For more information, please visit www.katsmanlaw.com.