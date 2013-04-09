Using the Power of 3D Page Flip Software and Its Upload Service to Increase Business Sales

Guangzhou, Guangdong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/09/2013 --3DPageFlip.com announces the Upload Service to respond users’ demands recently. Most people online have now adopted eBooks, magazines and newspapers into their every reading culture. Thanks to technology like the 3D page flip software, scrolling through multiple pages of content in a digital flipping book reader has become very easy. Online publishing companies can use this software to attract customers and as well increase sales every day.



Many internet markets today online face the problem of uploading their file to the internet because most of them do not have basic knowledge of securing their file, but with 3D page flip software will help to create a flash file in the form of flipping eBooks, from different images and PDFs. Best application to convert any digital publication in to an eBook or ezine and use the same for promoting the products and services that business offers. Reading a PDF file can be boring and monotonous most of the times. Hence, by converting pdf to flippingbook, this can make them interesting for the readers. It will also be easier to create an impact on the reader with the help of a page turning flash file and entire file will be secured.



This software works for the experienced designer or the beginner. There are definite benefits to using this, No previous knowledge is required though! Most websites are designed by using HTML, but what if people have no idea what that is? Will see that the interface only shows what the code produces through the web page designer software; it hides the code from unless request to view it.



3DPageFlip on-line Service is straight forward and cheap thanks to assist publish created 3D page-flipping books on-line. With number best service, people will be able to transfer book on-line instantly once without making use of FTP or alternative transfer tool required. Then this will be able to straight forward open book within the browser of laptop, Mac, iPhone, iPad and automaton.



Charges rules of the Upload Service:

1. 1 point can be used to keep 1 book within 1 month

2. Every new registered user will have 5 points for the free trial

3. One license of 3D PageFlip Standard can use to exchange for 6 points; and one license of 3D PageFlip Pro can use to exchange for 18 points

4. For standard user, the price for 1 point is $1; for VIP user, they can upload 1,000 books into their account in the month by $9.99 monthly.



The server is suitable to people who do not own a website/service; created e-book can be uploaded in flipbook creator with no export. To register a new account at: http://panel.3dpageflip.com/index.php?url=recharge.



About 3DPageFlip.com

China-based 3DPageFlip.com has released numerous software titles, since its inception in 2008, which allow users to convert PDF, Word, and other files into realistic page flip e-books. These innovative tools have revolutionized the software market and the company continues to improve upon its unique software all the time. It is devoted to excellent customer service, both walking users through new features and taking suggestions to incorporate into future updates.