USINPAC Engages with President-Elect Donald Trump's Transition Team

Reston, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/23/2016 --Adhering to its bipartisan approach in representing the Indian American community, USINPAC hosted a Presidential dialogue series with members of President-elect Donald J. Trump's election campaign and transition team. The interactive dialogue, was attended by a cross section of Indian Americans from across the country. Listeners eager to know more about the incoming administration fielded questions to Congressman Lou Barletta, representing Pennsylvania's 11th Congressional district and Matt Keelen, a republican strategist and consultant for the Trump campaign.



As a former businessman, Congressman Lou Barletta spoke from personal experience when he lamented banking regulations and taxes that hurt businesses today. Donald Trump, with his business experience would work to enable businesses to make profits, which would then be invested back, buy more equipment, hire more people, which would generate more payroll taxes.



Regarding healthcare reform the Congressman supported repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act, making it affordable for employers too. Free market would drive prices down, individuals would be able to buy healthcare across state lines, have health savings account.



Congressman Barletta lauded the relationship between India and the United States saying, "India is the world's largest democracy and United States is India's second largest trading partner. We have much in common. I believe under a President Trump the relationship will get even stronger as many who come from India to the United States will be able to find a better opportunity to start a business, grow a business, and invest into this economy because this economy will take off under President Trump.



Republican strategist Matt Keelen opined that President-elect Trump understood the importance of US-India ties, as the two nations share the same values, face the same issues with terrorist attacks on our soil. President Trump would promote bilateral ties as President Bush had.



On the possibility of Indian Americans featuring in the new cabinet, Keelen mentioned two prominent names being discussed; Governor of South Carolina Nikki Haley and former Governor of Louisiana Bobby Jindal. Keelen encouraged more Indian Americans to run for Congress, especially those with experience as small business owners and to consider being part of the Trump administration.



Sanjay Puri, Chairman of USINPAC thanking Congressman Barletta and Matt Keelen for engaging with Indian Americans remarked, "We look forward to working closely with the new administration and providing qualified candidates who are looking to work in this administration."



Indian Americans desiring to work with the incoming administration should send their resumes to trumpadmin@usinpac.com or visit USINPAC to apply.



About USINPAC

The US India Political Action Committee (USINPAC) is the voice of over 3.2 million Indian- Americans and works on issues that concern the community. It supports candidates for local, state and federal office and encourages political participation by the Indian- American community.



Visit www.usinpac.com for more details.