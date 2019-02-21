Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/21/2019 --USLocalGyms Launches to Offer People the Best Fitness Directory



Health and fitness clubs provide their customers with the infrastructure for their workouts and physical activity in exchange for a membership fee. The United States is the single biggest market worldwide not only in terms of revenue but in regards to the number of members in health & fitness clubs as well. The United States market had an estimated size of more than 30 billion U.S. dollars in 2018. Revenue in the Fitness segment amounts to US$3,671m in 2019. The Gym, Health and Fitness Clubs industry has benefited from recent marketing campaigns aimed at fighting obesity and consumer trends toward improved health. To help people improve the efficiency of their search for a fitness club, USLocalGyms has created a localized database of gyms by neighbourhood served. USLocalGyms is a national database of gyms and fitness centers. The Gyms Near Me service aims to make it quicker and easier than ever to identify the best gym according to where they operate.



USLocalGyms is an interactive online resource with a focus on local gyms and fitness centers. These listings have been fully authenticated prior to publishing, and include full contact details, website, customer reviews and integrated google maps location data. The website design is purely content focused, aiming to make the information on the site as easily accessible and readable as possible. The site also only lists the top rated companies in each category for each city, so individuals know they are getting only highly recommended providers from the site. The website is cleanly designed too with an intuitive interface and can be accessed from any device.



A spokesperson for StatInvestor explained, "By bringing together the top businesses across various cities, and putting them into an easily navigable format, the site aims for helping people connect with local businesses. The new listings include Gyms, Yoga Classes, Pilates and Boxing Gyms for each U.S. city. These include major national companies and local providers alike. The website is regularly updated by a committed team of employees. With numerous listings of gyms in all states, USLocalGyms is the best place to find the fitness club for you.".



About USLocalGyms

USLocalGyms.com is an interactive media database with a focus on gymnastics, athletics, and fitness services. USLocalGyms.com has the most comprehensive and convenient fitness directory in the United States. The site is regularly updated with the users reviews. This resource will make finding the best fitness center easier than ever. The site will begin to add more new gyms, yoga courses and pilates classes, ensuring the service only ever becomes more and more valuable for people.