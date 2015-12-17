USR to Celebrate Its 6th Year Anniversary

Rockville, MD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/17/2015 --According to the Small Business Association, more than 50 percent of all new businesses will fail in the first five years of existence, but thanks to hard work and quality service, representatives with United Sales Resources (USR), say they're proud to announce that the company will celebrate its six year anniversary on Jan.1.



"We're very excited and consider it an honor to have served our customers for the past six years," said Matt McDarby, president and spokesperson for USR, a sales leadership development firm that supports clients in their efforts to win new business.



"We pride ourselves in being agile and outcome-focused," McDarby stressed, before adding, "Our approach gives our clients a more flexible and tailored action plan as we work together to improve sales performance, identify opportunities for growth, and achieve goals."



McDarby credits USR's success to its focus on the sales management level, which he says places his company into a rather unique niche. Traditional sales training is primarily concerned with improving the performance of field level salesmen. At the same time, management consultants tend to concentrate on the executive level. In the area of sales, USR, McDarby noted, fills the gap left by these two.



"Our primary focus is on all levels of the sales management team, coaching them on how to be more effective and to develop a strong sales culture within their organizations," McDarby pointed out. "At the same time, United Sales Resources can do a full diagnostic examination of the company's current sales efforts and help them to zero in on unrecognized problems, unseen opportunities, or new and different ways to achieve their desired outcomes."



As to how customers rate USR's services, Mark McCary, former Global Head of Mid-Market Sales at Platts, a division of McGraw-Hill Financial, gave its services two thumbs up and recommended them to anyone seeking sales leadership development results.



"USR did an outstanding job for our global sales management team at Platts. They quickly assessed areas where we had opportunity for growth, and they developed a coaching program that generated nearly immediate improvements.



About USR

