Salt Lake City, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/13/2015 --Young, ambitious and on-the-move professionals were honored at the first-annual Utah Business "20 In Their 20s" event on November 5, 2015 at The Tower at Rice Eccles Stadium.



20 In Their 20s celebrates dynamic, ambitious professionals who are already taking the business world by storm. A list of the honorees can be found at the end of this release.



The chosen honorees come from a variety of industries and backgrounds. From founding their own companies to ascending the corporate ladder at record speed, these young, business-savvy execs are bringing new ideas and a fresh approach to their organizations.



"We issued our 20 In Their 20s call for nominations earlier this year without really knowing what to expect," said Sam Urie, publisher of Utah Business. "We received an avalanche of truly impressive nominations; this year's 20 In Their 20s honorees are talented and driven, and they are already making waves in Utah's business and nonprofit communities. With such an impressive array of accomplishments already under their belt, I can't wait to see what the future holds for these outstanding millennials."



Anyone interested in learning more about the event and this year's honorees can read about them in the November 2015 issue of Utah Business or online at http://utahbusiness.com/articles/view/twenty_in_their_20s_1



You can also find a variety of video interviews, photography and digital content by following the hashtag #Utah20InTheir20s on social media.



The 20 In Their 20s honorees:



Michael Ramon Aguilar, Program Director, Ronald McDonald House Charities

Elli Bishop, Outreach Manager, CLEARLINK

Cody Chamberlain & Matt Sneyd, Co-founders, The Muve Group

Tony Christensen, Wealth Adviser, Statera Wealth Management

Kainoa Clark, Vice President of Global Marketing, Wendia International

Katie Cockrell, Co-founder, katieandkellie

Ammon Cunningham, Vice President of Emerging Channels/Advisory Board Member, Simplus

Evan James Griffin, Director of Marketing, MityLite

Juel V. Iverson, Director of Learning Solutions, Allen Communication Learning Services

Rudy Larsen, Founder/CEO, Scandia Company

Shan Shan Li, Senior Director of Integrated Media, Alliance Health

Matthew C. Martinez, Sales Executive, ADP and Ute Athlete Connect

Nelson Mills, Director of Training and Innovation, SmartMouth Communications

Sidharth Oberoi, Co-founder/President, Zaniac

Jonathan Owens, Associate Director, Cushman & Wakefield | Commerce

Sable Petersen, Brand and Consumer Insights Manager, Progrexion

Kevin W. Phelps, Co-owner, Big Leap

Wayne Sleight, COO, 97th Floor

Blair Spence, Vice President of Operations, Avant8

Winslow Young, Managing Director, Oz Marketing



