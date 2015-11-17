Utah Business Magazine Pays Tribute to Companies and People Who Are Making an Impact

Salt Lake City, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/17/2015 --Utah is a place of beautiful landscapes and an unparalleled quality of life. The annual Utah Business Green Business Awards celebrate those who are making strides in protecting and preserving the environment—helping create a healthier place for all of us.



Utah Business will honor 16 companies, organizations and individuals at the Green Business Awards luncheon on November 19 at The Grand America. The honorees range from corporations to nonprofit executives to local restaurants who are doing their part to cut down on waste.



"Through their innovative green practices, these businesses are leading the charge in making sure our residents and visitors can continue to enjoy a healthy Utah," said Sam Urie, publisher of Utah Business magazine. "It is our goal with these awards to encourage a growing band of companies and organizations to seek ways to combine good business goals with environmental aims."



The Green Business Awards event begins with a networking reception at 11 a.m. The luncheon runs from 12 – 1:30. For more information, visit http://www.utahbusiness.com/events.



2015 Green Business Award honorees:



Corporate Excellence

EMC

Hunt Electric

Malouf

Pago Restaurant Group

University of Utah



Leadership

Edward Blake, CEO, Salt Lake Valley Habitat for Humanity

Hanko Kiessner, CEO, Packsize International



Sustainable Building/Design

Envision Engineering

Hamlet Homes



Waste & Recycling

Republic Services

Taqueria 27



Air Quality

Utah Transit Authority



Renewable Energy

Real Salt Lake & Auric Solar

Smith's Food & Drug



Innovation

Renewable Tech Ventures