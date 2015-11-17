Utah Business Magazine Pays Tribute to Companies and People Who Are Making an Impact

Salt Lake City, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/17/2015 --Utah is a place of beautiful landscapes and an unparalleled quality of life. The annual Utah Business Green Business Awards celebrate those who are making strides in protecting and preserving the environment—helping create a healthier place for all of us.
Utah Business will honor 16 companies, organizations and individuals at the Green Business Awards luncheon on November 19 at The Grand America. The honorees range from corporations to nonprofit executives to local restaurants who are doing their part to cut down on waste.
"Through their innovative green practices, these businesses are leading the charge in making sure our residents and visitors can continue to enjoy a healthy Utah," said Sam Urie, publisher of Utah Business magazine. "It is our goal with these awards to encourage a growing band of companies and organizations to seek ways to combine good business goals with environmental aims."
The Green Business Awards event begins with a networking reception at 11 a.m. The luncheon runs from 12 – 1:30. For more information, visit http://www.utahbusiness.com/events.
2015 Green Business Award honorees:
Corporate Excellence
EMC
Hunt Electric
Malouf
Pago Restaurant Group
University of Utah
Leadership
Edward Blake, CEO, Salt Lake Valley Habitat for Humanity
Hanko Kiessner, CEO, Packsize International
Sustainable Building/Design
Envision Engineering
Hamlet Homes
Waste & Recycling
Republic Services
Taqueria 27
Air Quality
Utah Transit Authority
Renewable Energy
Real Salt Lake & Auric Solar
Smith's Food & Drug
Innovation
Renewable Tech Ventures