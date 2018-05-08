Utah Facial Plastic Surgeon, Dr. Scott Thompson, Is Recognized Among 2018 Castle Connolly Top Doctors

Salt Lake City, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/08/2018 --Castle Connolly Medical Ltd., America's trusted source for identifying Top Doctors, has selected Utah's facial plastic surgery specialist UtahFacialPlastics.com for inclusion in its highly selective list of Castle Connolly Top Doctors this year.



Castle Connolly at http://www.castleconnolly.com, includes a list of top doctors in their online directory as well as in a wide variety of publications and directories. Only 5% of the nation's board-certified physicians have been selected as Castle Connolly Top Doctors in their regions and specialties.



Castle Connolly Top Doctors are nominated by their peers through an online nomination process before being selected by Castle Connolly each year. A physician-led research team chooses winners made based on reputation, results, training, educations, hospital appointments.



Castle Connolly Medical Ltd.'s President and CEO Dr. John Connolly has this to say about Dr. Thompson's recognition: "Only a small percent of physicians are selected to be Castle Connolly Top Doctors®. Our goal is to make it easier for an average person to find the right doctor for them in what can be an overwhelming process at a difficult time in a person's life. Dr. Thompson was nominated by physician peers and selected by our physician-led research team at Castle Connolly Medical Ltd. Selection is an impressive accomplishment worthy of recognition. My congratulations to Dr. Thompson."



About Utah Facial Plastics

Utah Facial Plastics has a location in Layton and Draper and are Utah's leader in facial rejuvenation and hair restoration. Both Dr. Scott Thompson and Dr. Douglas Henstrom have over 30 years of experience working on the neck, face and scalp combined. They are both dual board-certified facial plastic surgeons with 3 expert nurse injectors, SMP artist, 3 estheticians, and advanced hair transplant surgery technicians. They specialize in Botox and filler treatments, micro-needing, CO2 laser treatments, facelift, mini lift, eyelid, ear, chin and forehead, and hair transplant surgery.



For more information, call 801-776-2220 or visit UtahFacialPlastics.com.



Castle Connolly Medical Ltd. identifies top doctors in America and provides consumers with detailed information about their education, training and special expertise in printed guides, online directories, and through its partnerships with more than 50 city and regional magazines and major newspapers all across the United States. It is important to note that doctors do not and cannot pay to be selected as a Castle Connolly Top Doctor.