Utah Facial Plastic Surgeon Receives RealSelf Top 500 Award

Salt Lake City, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/04/2017 --Dr. Scott Thompson is one of 500 doctors worldwide to receive the RealSelf 500 Award, a prestigious award honoring the top influencers on RealSelf—the most trusted online destination to get informed about elective cosmetic procedures and to find and connect with doctors and clinics.



In 2016, more than 82 million people visited RealSelf to research cosmetic treatments and connect with local medical professionals. The RealSelf 500 Award honors the top rated and most engaged board-certified aesthetic doctors who consistently demonstrated a commitment to patient education and positive patient outcomes throughout 2016. Winners of the award excel at sharing their expertise, free of charge, with tens of millions of RealSelf community members actively searching for information and the right provider.



Dr. Scott K. Thompson, along with his partner Dr. Douglas K. Henstrom, own and operate Utah Facial Plastics with two locations near Salt Lake City, Utah. His specialties include facelift, rhinoplasty, eyelid, ear, brow and hair transplant surgery along with non-surgical procedures including skin resurfacing, Botox, Juvederm and other injectable treatments, and he has been a facial plastic surgery practitioner for nearly 20 years. Utah Facial Plastics is considered Utah's leader in facial rejuvenation and hair restoration.



"These 500 doctors are part of a select group of top influencers on RealSelf who collectively answered more than 300,000 consumer questions in 2016 alone," said Tom Seery, Founder and CEO of RealSelf. "Our research shows that more than 95 percent of patients expect a practice to engage with them online. These doctors are leading the way in terms of their online engagement and focus on empowering patients with good information."



Dr. Scott Thompson is an expert contributor to RealSelf, and to date has posted many answers to questions on RealSelf. Dr. Thompson also maintains a patient star rating of 4.9 out of five stars in RealSelf reviews.



For more information on Dr. Scott, please visit http://www.utahfacialplastics.com, and for the full list of RealSelf 500 Award winners, visit https://www.realself.com/RS500.



About RealSelf

RealSelf is the largest online destination to get informed about elective cosmetic procedures and to find the right doctor or clinic. More than 9 million people visit RealSelf each month to find out which treatments and providers live up to their promise of being "Worth It." RealSelf is powered by unbiased experiences shared by consumers for hundreds of treatments, ranging from simple skincare to highly considered cosmetic surgery. Offering millions of photos and medical expert answers, RealSelf has become the essential resource and service for those seeking to find the right doctor or clinic.