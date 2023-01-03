Utah Facial Plastics Is #1 Plastic Surgery Office in "Best of SLC" 2022

Salt Lake City, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/03/2023 --Utah Facial Plastics was nominated and voted #1 once again in Inbound's 2022 "Best Of SLC" business awards. This will be the 3rd year receiving this award for "best plastic surgery office", also honored in 2019 and 2020. Utah Facial Plastics recently celebrated 16 years of being in business this fall with their Annual Anniversary Event at their Draper, UT location.



Double board-certified facial plastic surgeons and hair restoration specialists, Dr. Scott Thompson and Dr. Douglas Henstrom who have been leading the practice of nurse providers, master estheticians, and a staff of 50 plus, also welcomed Dr. James P. Manning who will be the third facial plastic surgeon and hair restoration specialist to join the team. With over 40 years of combined experience, Utah Facial Plastics and UFP Aesthetics is Utah's leader in facial and hair rejuvenation.



Each year Inbound is flooded with nominations, online reviews, and votes for all the best businesses throughout the valley in Salt Lake City, UT. Through a rigorous process, nominations are made and up to 10 candidates per category are listed. One vote may be cast per phone number to keep the integrity of voting. Online google reviews from the previous year are looked over and accounted for as well as Better Business Bureau ratings. With an outstanding patient rapport, Utah Facial Plastics has close to 2,000 five-star reviews on UFP google business pages with a reputation for excellent patient care and customer service with one patient stating "I absolutely recommend Utah Facial Plastics! They are innovative, kind and attentive."



Utah Facial Plastics is not only a place to receive reconstructive or cosmetic surgical procedures, non-surgical facial rejuvenation and hair restoration treatments such as Botox, skin treatments, and hair loss remedies are available and popular amongst our patients as well. If facial or hair rejuvenation is on a list of priority, visit Utah's experts at www.utahfacialplastics.com or www.utahhairmd.com. Utah Facial Plastics is transformation you can trust.