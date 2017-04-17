Utah Facial Plastics One of First in Utah to Offer Juvederm Vollure for Facial Rejuvenation

Salt Lake City, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/17/2017 --Juvederm Vollure XC® received FDA approval in the US in March of 2017 for the correction of moderate to severe facial wrinkles and folds. Vollure XC® is a hyaluronic acid dermal filler, as are other products from the Juvederm® family, and utilizes the same Vycross technology as Juvederm Voluma® and Juvederm Volbella®. Voluma® is formulated for deep areas, such as the mid-face, and Volbella® is a thinner consistency designed for the lips and peri-oral lines. Vollure® has a consistency that falls between the two, making it perfect for moderate to severe wrinkles, such as the nasolabial folds around the mouth. The addition of Vollure® allows for longer-lasting full facial rejuvenation when used in combination with other fillers and often Botox to address wrinkles around the eyes (crow's feet), forehead wrinkles, and lines between the brow.



Vollure® is considered a next-generation HA filler designed by Allergan, a company committed to the scientific research and development of products designed to meet the needs of patients. With this mindset and reputation, it's no wonder Juvederm® is the number one selling collection of dermal filler products on the market today.



As a top Juvederm® provider in Utah with four expert injectors, Utah Facial Plastics is one of the first to offer Vollure® to patients this April, 2017. "We are excited to provide an additional Juvederm® product to patients seeking non-surgical rejuvenation, especially as clinical trials show continued improvement with Vollure for up to 18 months," reports Dr. Scott Thompson, facial plastic surgeon and director of Utah Facial Plastics.



While Vollure XC® is officially new to cosmetic providers in the Unites States, injectors have been treating patients in Europe where it was approved under the name Volift® in 2013.



About Utah Facial Plastics

Utah Facial Plastics is known as Utah's leader in facial rejuvenation and hair restoration with two locations near Salt Lake City, Utah. With multiple providers, popular non-surgical procedures performed at both locations include PRP hair and skin therapy, Botox®, Juvederm®, Voluma®, Restylane®, and laser skin resurfacing treatments.



Dr. Scott Thompson and Dr. Douglas Henstrom are dual board-certified facial plastic surgeons with over 15 years of experience and training focused solely on the neck, face and scalp. Common surgical procedures include facelift, fat grafting, hair transplant, rhinoplasty, eyelid, chin and ear surgery (otoplasty) as well as MOHS and facial nerve reconstruction surgeries.



For more information about the specialists at Utah Facial Plastics in SLC, Utah, visit www.utahfacialplastics.com or call 801-776-2220.