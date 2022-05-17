Utah Facial Plastics Surgeon, Dr. Douglas Henstrom, Wins Castle Connolly Award for 2022

Salt Lake City, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/17/2022 --Dr. Douglas Henstrom has been recognized by Castle Connolly for 5 years now as a top facial plastic surgeon and has been recognized, once again, in 2022. He is a double board-certified Facial Plastic Surgeon at Utah Facial Plastics with over 15 years of experience in facial aesthetics, hair restoration, and facial nerve repair. Castle Connolly top doctors are nominated by their peers and only 5% of the nations board-certified physicians are selected each year.



As a leading facial plastic surgeon at Utah Facial Plastics, Dr. Henstrom offers various options of facial rejuvenating procedures, such as facelifts, rhinoplasties, browlifts, blepharoplasties, and hair restoration. With your face as your identity, Dr. Henstrom fully believes in the importance of choosing a facial specialist who can provide results that come without any telltale signs of surgery. His philosophy is simply about making patients feel happy and good about themselves.



With locations in Layton and Draper Utah, Dr. Henstrom offers specialized non-surgical and surgical options for facial esthetics in Utah, performing surgical procedures at his AAAASF accredited surgical center on-site in Draper. Dr. Henstrom and his team are caring and professional, making him a respected leader in his field across the nation.



More About Dr. Henstrom

Dr. Henstrom received his medical degree from the University of Iowa and then continued his training by specializing in Head and Neck surgery at the Mayo Clinic. He was subsequently selected for a highly competitive two-year fellowship in Facial Plastic and Reconstructive surgery at Harvard through the Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary refining his skills and continuing his efforts in clinical research and teachings. Before joining Utah Facial Plastics 5 years ago, Dr. Henstrom was considered one of Iowa's best-trained facial plastic surgeons. He first developed a love and passion for plastic and reconstructive surgery while working with his father-in-law, the late Dr. Blayne Hirsche of Provo.



Dr. Douglas Henstrom's offices are located at 723 E 12200 S Draper Suite 200, UT and 2255 N 1700 W Suite 205 Layton, UT 84040. If you would like more information about Utah Facial Plastics, please visit facial esthetics in Utah or call 801-776-2220.