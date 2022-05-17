Utah Facial Plastics Surgeon Dr. Scott Thompson Recognized Again as Castle Connolly Top Doctor in 2022

Salt Lake City, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/17/2022 --Utah Facial Plastic Surgeon, Dr. Scott Thompson, has been recognized, yet again, as a top doctor by Castle Connolly in 2022. This will be his 5th year of recognition by Castle Connolly Medical Ltd., America's trusted source in selecting 5% of the nation's licensed physicians and awarding them as leading doctors in their regions for their specialties.



For over 25 years, Castle Connolly has been the official and trusted source for patients to locate top doctors. These physicians are nominated by other physician peers, which then Castle Connolly's research team thoroughly screens each nomination to ensure that each doctor meets the rigorous standards required. Several areas of criteria are evaluated such as professional requirements, education, research leadership, and professional reputation. Dr. Thompson is an exceptional physician exceeding all the criteria needed to qualify and is a trusted surgeon amongst his colleagues and patients.



Dual board-certified Facial Plastic Surgeon, Dr. Scott Thompson of Utah Facial Plastics, is well known in Utah in the Intermountain West as a leading expert in his field, specializing in facelift, rhinoplasty, hair restoration and other facial rejuvenating procedures. Dr. Thompson is committed to the ethical, caring, and honest treatment of his patients and works very hard to maintain their trust.



Although Dr. Thompson is a huge advocate for preventative care such as sun exposure protection, conscientious health choices and skin care, he is aware that age and gravity take a toll and finds great satisfaction in helping people of all ages maintaining their appearance or making corrective changes with natural and safe approaches. When considering a Utah facial plastic surgeon, Dr. Thompson is an exceptionally trusted source.



About Dr. Thompson

Dr. Thompson received his medical degree from the University of Rochester School of Medicine and then continued his residency training at Strong Memorial Hospital and affiliated university hospitals in Rochester. He completed a fellowship with well renowned surgeon, Dr. Vito Quatela of Rochester, New York and continues to join him for medical missions correcting congenital deformities in 3rd world countries each year. As the leader of Utah Facial Plastics for 15 plus years, he has continued his love for his specialty and patient care.



Dr. Thompson's offices are located at 723 E 12200 S Draper Suite 200, UT and 2255 N 1700 W Suite 205 Layton, UT 84040. To schedule a consultation or view Utah Facial Plastics list of services, please visit www.utahfacialplastics.com or contact 801-776-2220.