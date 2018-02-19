Utah Facial Plastics Unveils an Updated Website and Logo

Salt Lake City, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/19/2018 --With considerable growth over recent years and addition of facial plastic surgeon, Dr. Douglas Henstrom, Utah Facial Plastics decided to rebrand with a new logo and slogan, "Transformation You Can Trust". They wanted to convey the trust patients have in them due to their advanced educational background and experience in facial plastic and reconstructive surgery. They are also known for the incredibly natural-looking results they consistently provide with facial rejuvenation and hair transplant surgery.



The new website for Utah Facial Plastics includes hundreds of videos and blog posts to educate potential patients on the many procedures offered at both their locations near Salt Lake City, Utah. Utah Facial Plastics offers the latest advancements in both surgical and non-surgical cosmetic procedures. Dr. Scott Thompson and Douglas Henstrom specialize in facelift, minilift (MACSlift), eyelid, chin, rhinoplasty, brow, otoplasty, skin cancer, and hair transplant surgery. Their two expert nurse injectors and 3 master estheticians provide non-surgical treatments such as Botox, Juvederm, vampire facials and Hydrafacials, and more.



With easy navigation, viewers are able to access UFP's many before and after photos and navigate through the website easily from both their desktop and mobile devices. The website redesign was created by Advice Media, content from Up First Marketing, videos from Rescue1 Studios and logo by Swank Design.



For more information and to see the modern website design, visit UtahFacialPlastics.com. Consultations can be made by calling 801-776-2220 with online consultations available for out-of-town patients.