Utah Facial Plastics Voted #1 for 2019's "Best of SLC" in the Plastic Surgeons Category

Layton, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/22/2019 --Utah Facial Plastics was nominated among fellow top plastic surgeons in Salt Lake City, Utah in early 2019 for Inbound's "Best of SLC" award. Based on votes and online reviews from numerous patients of both facial plastic surgeons, Dr. Scott Thompson and Dr. Douglas Henstrom of Utah Facial Plastics were voted number one in the category of plastic surgeons in the Salt Lake City valley on May 7th.



Each year, Inbound Systems sets out to discover who is truly worthy of the title, "Best of SLC", by recognizing elected business owner nominees in multiple medical categories as well as legal, health and beauty, and more. The first stage of voting was done by residents of Salt Lake City. One vote per email address was allowed to keep the integrity of voting. The top 3 nominees in each category with the most votes moved on as finalists. Winners were then chosen based on verified reviews over the last 12 months from Google, Yelp, and Facebook. More than 100,000 votes were cast by SLC residents.



Utah Facial Plastics currently has thousands of reviews from multiple review sites with 4.9 to 5.0 average star ratings. These reviews were received by patients of both Drs. Scott Thompson and Douglas Henstrom based on their results, bedside manner and the professionalism of their staff members at both their locations in Layton and Draper, Utah.



Utah Facial Plastics is proud to be Utah's leader in facial rejuvenation and hair restoration. Dr. Scott Thompson and Dr. Douglas Henstrom are both dual board-certified facial plastic surgeons with over 30 years experience combined. They specialize in facelift, rhinoplasty, eyelid surgery, facial skin resurfacing, otoplasty, facial nerve repair and hair transplant surgery to name a few. Their team also consists of nurse injectors and estheticians who specialize in injectables, including Botox and Juvederm, and skin resurfacing treatments. To learn more, visit www.utahfacialplastics.com or www.utahhairmd.com or call (801) 776-2220.