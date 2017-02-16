Utah Facial Plastics Welcomes Mayo Clinic/Harvard Trained Facial Plastic Surgeon Dr. Douglas K. Henstrom

Salt Lake City, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/16/2017 --Dr. Scott Thompson, dual board-certified facial plastic surgeon, is excited to welcome Dr. Douglas K. Henstrom to Utah Facial Plastics in SLC, Utah. Dr. Henstrom joins Utah Facial Plastics after careful selection by Dr. Thompson based on his impressive credentials, experience and surgical results as a renowned facial plastic and reconstructive surgeon. As Utah's leader in facial rejuvenation and hair restoration, the addition of Dr. Henstrom's expertise will only enhance the prominent reputation the facility has garnered from around the country.



Prior to joining Utah Facial Plastics, Dr. Henstrom was considered one of Iowa's best-trained Facial Plastic surgeons. While working with his father-in-law, the late Dr. Blayne Hirsche of Provo, he developed a love and passion for facial plastic surgery. He received his undergraduate degree from Brigham Young University in 1999, where he also earned academic all-conference awards as a member of the football team. He then completed medical school at the University of Iowa followed by a specialized residency in Head and Neck surgery at the Mayo Clinic. Dr. Henstrom was subsequently selected for a highly competitive two-year fellowship in Facial Plastic and Reconstructive surgery at Harvard, where he refined the necessary skills to become a leader in his field.



For the last 5 ½ years, Dr. Henstrom has been serving as the director of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive surgery in the Otolaryngology department at the University of Iowa, perennially one of the top programs in the country, where he has served as educator and surgeon. During this time, he taught and trained over 30 residents and fellows in the art of science and facial surgery.



With your face as your identity, Dr. Henstrom fully believes in the importance of choosing a facial specialist who can provide results that come without any telltale signs of surgery. His philosophy is simply about making patients feel happy and good about themselves. This is accomplished through a comprehensive approach utilizing surgical procedures – such as facelift, fat transfer, rhinoplasty, eyelid and ear surgery – with non-surgical procedures, including facial skin rejuvenation, Botox and dermal fillers. Additionally, Dr. Henstrom specializes in MOHS and complex facial nerve reconstruction. He aims to carry on the legacy of professionalism and perfection left to him by Dr. Blayne Hirsche.



About Utah Facial Plastics

Utah Facial Plastics is known as Utah's leader in facial rejuvenation and hair restoration with two locations near Salt Lake City, Utah. With multiple providers, popular non-surgical procedures performed include PRP hair and skin therapy, Botox, Juvederm, Voluma, Restylane, and laser skin resurfacing treatments.



Dr. Scott Thompson and Dr. Douglas Henstrom are dual board-certified facial plastic surgeons with years of experience and training focused solely on the neck, face and scalp. Common surgical procedures include facelift, fat grafting, hair transplant, rhinoplasty, eyelid, chin and ear surgery (otoplasty) as well as MOHS and facial nerve reconstruction surgeries.



For more information about the specialists at Utah Facial Plastics in SLC, Utah, visit www.utahfacialplastics.com or call 801-776-2220.