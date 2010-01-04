Utah - Maple Tech Team up to Redesign Captive Association Website

Manalapan, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/04/2010 -- In its continuing focus to support the Alternative Risk Transfer (ART) industry, Maple Technologies will be donating all website design, website hosting and ongoing maintenance services to the Utah Captive Insurance Association supporting its initiative to create a newly redesigned website. Utah's new website will offer a comprehensive venue delivering content and other important details concerning the jurisdiction and the benefits of forming an ART vehicle in the State of Utah. Additionally, the UCIA will be able to electronically process membership applications and other association functions through the new website.



"Captive associations are the very cornerstones that drive this growing industry," said Nicholas Teetelli, Chief Executive Officer of Maple Technologies, LLC. "We are delighted to extend our support and development services to the UCIA in its quest to provide an enriched web-based venue delivering Utah's message to the ART sector."



The Utah Captive Insurance Association (UCIA) is very excited about this new relationship. "This is the beginning of UCIA's website education initiative," says John Hallgren, board member for the UCIA. "The state experienced incredible growth in it's captive programs over the past 2 years. This level of growth is a testament to the business-friendly state regulatory environment and industry support for the unique Utah legislation. The Maple Technologies relationship will ultimately support all of those who are current captive owners and those interested in the exploration of what Utah offers in the Alternative Risk Transfer marketplace."



Maple Technologies most recently completed similar projects for the Arizona and Kentucky Captive Associations, as well designing and implementing the newly released Western Regional Captive Insurance Conference website, which is being sponsored by the Arizona and Utah associations.



About Maple Technologies, LLC

Maple Technologies, LLC, with corporate offices out of Manalapan, New Jersey, is a software development company whose primary focus is web application development for the insurance industry. Its main product, Aspire, is a comprehensive web-based Internet insurance policy and claim management system. Aspire boasts cutting edge technologies that combine intuitive user interfaces with intelligent data structures. Through integration of the latest in web and database technologies, Aspire allows real time access to data while offering full policy and claim management capabilities that respond quickly.



About the Utah Captive Insurance Association

The Utah Association is a 501 (c) (3) not-for-profit Association. The Association seeks to promote all alternative market mechanisms and services both in the United States and internationally and to increase the visibility of Utah as a center and domicile for alternative risk financing entities, activities and facilities. The objective of the Association is to provide information and education to Association members and others interested in the concept of alternative risk financing for existing risks not adequately served by the Commercial Insurance Industry.

