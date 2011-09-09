CashAdvance.com Launches Utah Consumer Resource Section

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/09/2011 --CashAdvance.com has launched its Utah Consumer Resource section to familiarize Utah consumers with state regulations regarding cash advances. CashAdvance.com has made it its mission to arm potential borrowers with comprehensive information regarding the payday loan industry in each state so consumers can feel secure with the knowledge that they took sufficient preparation before initiating their cash advance. State regulations regarding the payday loan industry can deviate between each state and can be subject to change, so Utah residents are encouraged to frequently check the Utah Consumer Resource section to determine the most current regulations regarding payday lending within the state.



According to leading CashAdvance.com financial news expert Adam Hilliard, "Our Utah Consumer Resource will dispel any misconceptions or uncertainty surrounding the cash advance process in Utah, equip you with practical advice for averting financial crisis, answer your myriad loan questions, and ultimately guide you on the road to taking control of your financial future."



Potential borrowers looking into specific legalities regarding a Utah cash advance should check state regulations at the Utah Consumer Resource section. Specific Utah regulations that borrowers should be aware of include maximum payday loan terms, number of rollovers, payment plans, and penalties. Alternatives to the cash advance, such as titles loans and employer paycheck advances, are also discussed at length.



In addition, Utah consumers who are unsure of how to initiate the loan process will find valuable information on applying for a cash advance. Loan requirements, including what documentation borrowers should possess prior to applying, is addressed, as is direct deposit availability and the option of automatic payback. Finally, the Consumer Protection page details the process by which consumers can verify the legitimacy of a payday lender and report possible violations of consumer rights. Find out about a range of consumer rights and protections put into place by contacting local Utah consumer protection agencies compiled by CashAdvance.com's seasoned team of industry experts.



CashAdvance.com highly advises its visitors to carefully review, research, and understand the entire process of these short-term loans before applying for an actual loan. Remember, cash advances or payday loans should not be used as long-term financial obligations and should be used only for short-term cash needs.



CashAdvance.com adheres to industry best practices in its continuing efforts to ensure consumers the most convenient and reliable payday loan experience possible.