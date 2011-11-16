CashAdvance.com Introduces the Utah Pay Day Loan Laws and Regulations Section

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/16/2011 --Cash advances and payday loans have become a necessity for many Utah residents. In business since 1997, CashAdvance.com is a reliable resource for both short-term loans and up-to-date financial information for millions of consumers. The new Utah Consumer Loan Laws and Regulations Resource page provides residents with one single location to learn all of the latest news about laws governing the Utah payday loans industry. The new page will be a valuable financial tool for many residents.



According to leading CashAdvance.com financial news expert Adam Hilliard, "Our Utah Consumer Resource will dispel any misconceptions or uncertainty surrounding the cash advance process in Utah, equip you with practical advice for averting financial crisis, answer your myriad loan questions, and ultimately guide you on the road to taking control of your financial future."



Not only will consumers be able to learn about the payday loan process, they will also be able to learn about maximum standard rollovers, payment plans and documentation required to apply for a loan on the Utah Laws and Regulations page. Information is also provided about the state standard loan practices. This will help to ensure that consumers are selecting a legitimate lender and are being treated fairly. If a consumer feels that they have encountered an unfair or illegal entity, they will be able to refer to one of the Utah consumer protection agencies compiled in a list by the short-term loan experts at CashAdvance.com.



Today’s difficult economy has forced many Utah residents to seek out a short-term Utah cash advance. But it can be difficult to know which companies are reputable and easy to deal with during a financial crisis. The professionals at CashAdvance.com offer a reliable resource for cash and up to date information about financial matters. All Utah residents will benefit from the information available at the new Utah Consumer Resource Section of CashAdvance.com.



“CashAdvance.com strives continually to ensure consumer protection by providing the knowledge necessary for consumers to make informed financial decisions,” says CashAdvance.com spokesperson Hanna Wellman. “The Consumer Resource pages are a wealth of information arming consumers with the resources with which they can actively preserve their rights, while providing recourse to regulatory agencies capable of remedying fraudulent lending practices.”